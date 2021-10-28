After four years! Renowned US circus could return to the show

circus ringling bros

Officials plan to bring Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus back more than four years after its closure. The self-proclaimed "Best Show in the World" or "Greatest Show On Earth" could return to the show on the condition that animals are not included in their shows.

The group is still in the planning phase for the relaunch of its famous circus performance, Nicole Zimmerman, a spokeswoman for Feld Entertainment Inc. of Ellenton, Florida , told 8 On Your Side .

Ringling's parent company, Feld Entertainment, announced in early 2017 that it would be closing the show, citing declining attendance and high operating costs.

Before its closure, the company fought against animal rights activists for the use of elephants in their shows.

For 2016, all elephants involved in Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performed for the last time and were relocated to the Center for Elephant Conservation in Polk County.

Without the elephants, ticket sales decreased. Officials also blamed rising rail costs and increasing online games and videos, which made the "World's Greatest Show" no longer look so good.

A member of the Ethical Treatment of Animals group, which was behind many of the protests, said she is delighted with the concept of a circus without animal acts.

"The exciting announcement sends a powerful message to the entire industry, something PETA has been saying for decades: cruelty does not belong in the circus or any other form of entertainment," the organization told the Herald-Tribune.

Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus merged in 1909.

The father and uncle of the CEO of Feld Entertainment would later purchase the circus in 1967. The circus empire was later sold to Mattel in 1971, however it was still run by the Feld family, until they regained ownership in 1982.

An official announcement will be made regarding the long-awaited return of “The Greatest Show” in 2022.

