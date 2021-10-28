Levine Cava launched this new climate strategy in Miami-Dade

Levine Cava Jessica Mitchell

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava presented the county's new updated Climate Action Strategy.

Levine Cava will participate in the 26th Annual United Nations Climate Change Conference to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, reported Telemundo51.

The new Miami-Dade Climate Action Strategy was shared by Levine Cava with elected officials as an example of our community's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030 from 2019 levels.

County officials also have an ultimate goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, fulfilling Miami-Dade's promise made in 2021 to be a leading partner in the international Race to Zero race.

The meeting that took place in the Port of Miami brought together other personalities such as Miami-Dade County Commissioner Rebeca Sosa, Miami-Dade County Clerk of the Courts and founding member of ICLEI, Harvey Ruvin, and Dr. Patricia Gómez, Senior Manager of the Resilience Program, among others.

The mayor of Miami-Dade what she seeks with these strategies is for her county to be the greenest in the face of environmental changes, which have occurred in the city and which could cause serious damage in the distant future.

Greenhouse gas emissions are one of the causes why the city of Miami-Dade has suffered from environmental pollution.

Some studies have revealed that if the necessary adjustments are not made, for example in the keys, the sea could destroy the roads no later than 2045.

That is why the mayor has as a goal, before the end of this period, as in her possible re-election, to be able to have the conservation programs active throughout the city.

Article Original From MiamiDiario