Meet the Miami businessman who teamed up with Trump on his new social network

A previously unknown company announced, last week, the launch of a social media platform with former President Donald Trump, using a financial mechanism known as 'SPAC', (acronym for Special Purpose Acquisition Company or Special Purpose Acquisition Company) in an operation valued at 1.7 billion dollars.

Trump went into business with Patrick Orlando, a little-known Miami businessman; Luiz Orleans e Braganca, a Brazilian self-declared ‘prince’, and Abraham Cinta, a Mexican partner residing in China, Univision reported.

The financier who runs Digital World Acquisition is Patrick Orlando, a Peruvian businessman based in Miami with two degrees from the prestigious MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and specialized in SPACs.

Orlando is the CEO of Benessere Capital LLC, an investment banking and investment consulting firm that he founded in Miami in October 2012.

Previously, Orlando was CTO of Pure Biofuels Corporation, a Peruvian company that raised millions of dollars from investors to finance the construction of a biodiesel processing plant that was later sold to Valero, the Texas-based petrochemical company.

Prior to that, Orlando was the Director of Emerging Markets Derivatives at Deutsche Bank, a firm that served as the main lender for the Trump Organization.

In addition to creating a social media network, TRUTH Social, the company plans to have a subscription streaming service covering news, entertainment, and podcasts.

Donald Trump after leaving the White House in January has decided to dedicate himself fully to his companies and settle in Miami, in order to have greater control over them.

In addition, that he has shown his interest in returning to the presidency of the United States, in 2024.

Article Original From MiamiDiario