From Cuba to Miami! This was the migration story of Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Evan Agostini

The popular singer Camila Cabello has a particular history of migration and from a very young age she had to face a radical change, leaving everything she knew in Cuba and Mexico.

When Camila was just five years old, her parents, Alejandro Cabello and Sinuhé Estrabao, decided to undertake the “American dream”, so they left Cuba and traveled to Mexico. Two years later, they began their trip to the United States.

“I didn't realize it then, but, hey, I'm aware now. I realize how scary it must have been for them [their parents] […] We decided to start from scratch, with a couple hundred dollars, the clothes on our backs, no family in the United States, and no idea of what was going to happen the next day, ”he says.

In 2017, the singer wrote an essay about her experiences as an immigrant. Camila shared her story on PopSugar, explaining how her family traveled for two years from Havana, Cuba and Mexico City, before embarking on their journey to the United States.

The singer came to the United States with her mother when she was almost seven years old. When they crossed the border to go to Miami, his mother told him they were going to Disney World.

His father stayed in Mexico and traveled to the USA a year and a half later. His mother, who was an architect, stacked shoes, while his father began washing cars. Later, his parents became owners of a construction company.

In the text, the former Fifth Harmony member praises her parents' dedication to her education and recalls that they repeatedly told her: “Money comes and goes, but your education, what you have here [in your head] no one can take that far. of you". Looking at his career path now, he jokes, "That didn't turn out the way we thought."

Camila also says that thanks to the teachings of her family about working and wanting something enough to do the impossible, she decided to audition for The X Factor, the rest… is history.

