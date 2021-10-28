Are parents and pediatricians ready to get vaccinated in South Florida?

Father Pete Bannan

The FDA authorized parents to use the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

If the rest of the approval process moves forward, children's doses could begin arriving in South Florida in early November, Sun Sentinel reported.

South Florida parents are eager to vaccinate their children against COVID-19 and could see that happen as soon as the next 10 days.

Children's hospitals, clinics and pediatric offices in the area are already ordering vaccines with the Florida Department of Health.

Local pediatricians say they expect three types of reactions from parents:

Those who will vaccinate their children as soon as the COVID vaccine arrives.

A group that will take a wait-and-see approach.

A contingent that will never vaccinate their children.

. The placement of doses to protect children against Covid-19 has been very controversial, especially in Florida.

The mandates imposed by the governor, Ron DeSantis have specified that vaccinating minors is not convenient.

But the FDA indicated that given the new strain, the most advisable thing is that children be immunized, especially when the school period is already advanced.

Last year, most of the schools closed their doors due to the restrictions that were taken to prevent a further spread of the virus.

In 2020, the state of Florida was one of the highest cases of Covid-19, so the vaccination plans imposed by the FDA had to be accelerated in order to avoid a collapse in the state's health system.

In the educational system, special programs had to be carried out, so that both teachers and school personnel were fully immunized

Article Original From MiamiDiario