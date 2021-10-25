Florida offers to solve port crisis

Miami George Haas

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis offered his state's seaports as an alternative to alleviate the current supply chain crisis.

This occurs because vessels are literally circling the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, cargo ships waiting to unload critical household items and manufacturing supplies, Panampost reported.

An average of 200,000 shipping containers were stopped off the coast of Los Angeles earlier this week, according to Gene Seroka, chief executive of the Port of Los Angeles.

DeSantis is taking several steps to accommodate these ships in Florida, because the backlog is “driving inflation. This is going to cause shortages, we already see shortages. It's going to affect the Christmas season, "he warned," so I think Florida can be part of the solution. "

“We have capacity and all of our ports can offer these companies good incentives if they divert their ships. We also have great logistics on the ground that can get it to market and we are happy to step up because there are empty shelves, "added the Florida Governor.

DeSantis highlighted how delays at California ports have led to empty shelves and ongoing supply chain shortages in communities across the United States.

The governor hopes that these problems will be solved before the end of the week, in order to have a greater supply in the different establishments of the state.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the state of Florida was one of those that was affected by restrictive measures that later became more flexible as people were vaccinated.

Original Article of Miami Diario