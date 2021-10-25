Battle for inclusion of Biscayne Gardens hit social media

Biscayne Gardens Hank Tester

The discussion to include Biscayne Gardens as the new municipality of Miami-Dade entered a strong discussion, which even reached social networks.

And it is that a message was released, in which the incorporation of this sector was requested, to the 34 remaining municipalities of the county.

“The addition of Biscayne Gardens puts control in our hands in electing people from our community. We will have our own dedicated police department and we will have a voice in the growth and development of our own communities. "

Commissioner presented proposal to include Biscayne Gardens

One of the precursors to the idea of ​​including the place as a Miami Gardens municipality was Commissioner Jean Monestime, who helped present the proposal to be included in the November vote, as he said on CBS.

"If it joins, Biscayne Gardens will have a lower mileage than North Miami, North Miami Beach, Miami Gardens, Biscayne Gardens will probably be in the top five with the lowest mileage in the municipalities," Monestime said, in an interview he did. to the media.

In the document presented by the commissioner, a reasonable tax rate is proposed, so that the place is considered the 35th municipality of Miami-Dade.

Inhabitants refuse to change

However, there are people who live in the place, who are against the measure, since they believe that taxes will increase considerably.

"There is nothing to be gained by becoming a city other than a higher tax bill," said Bruce Lamberto, a resident of Biscayne Gardens.

Meanwhile, others indicate that there will be inequality in the place and one social class will predominate over another.

