Kirk Herbstreit praised Manny Diaz's work on the Hurricanes

Kirk Herbstreit sent a message to Manny Diaz and the Miami Hurricanes after their win over NC State.

"A lot happens every Saturday, but I wanted to acknowledge the effort, attitude and struggle with Miami has played since its loss to UVA," Herbstreit tweeted.

“A lot of noise and distractions - they might have lost their way - just playing HARDER for their coaches and for others. GREAT to see”.

The Hurricanes didn't imagine having four losses at this point in the season, and Herbstreit acknowledges that it would have been easier for them to just fold. However, Diaz deserves his credit: It's not easy to get a team as far removed from the competition as the Hurricanes do, Newsbreak reported.

Since the aforementioned 30-28 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers, the Hurricanes have given North Carolina everything they could handle. Honestly, they should have given the Tar Heels a loss, but a bad interception made them lose the game.

After the heartbreak in North Carolina, Herbstriet praised the Hurricanes' performance last night against NC State. The Wolfpacks were enjoying one of their best seasons, and the Hurricanes spoiled it.

Injuries and expectations shattered his season, but Diaz has kept the Hurricanes together throughout. Next weekend, against the Pittsburgh Panthers, they have shown that they should never be ruled out.

Miami CEO: "We have to win games."

Earlier this week, University of Miami athletic director Blake James gave an update on Diaz, which wasn't exactly an endorsement. James told the Miami Herald's Susan Miller Degnan that Diaz "knows we need to win football games," but declined to say if Diaz will have a job for the rest of the season.

Article Original From MiamiDiario