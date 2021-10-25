Hard Rock Stadium will have a new old game room

Arcade1Up

Attention video game and football fans! Hard Rock Stadium will have a vintage game room so fans can relax during halftime of Miami Dolphins games.

The Arcade1Up Game Lounge, on the second floor of the club, will feature iconic machines from the so-called experience center such as Street Fighter, NBA Jam, Mortal Kombat, Star Wars Pinball and, yes, Ms. PAC MAN herself.

The best part is that access to the more than 50 old game machines will be totally free, and fans will not miss a second of the game as they will have televisions to follow the action on the field.

"We believe in innovation and creating personalized experiences for our fans, two areas that are core tenets of Arcade1Up's strategy," said Jeremy Walls, senior vice president / chief revenue officer for the Dolphins.

"Arcade1Up's move to Miami [from New York City] and this partnership will provide an incredible opportunity for a new generation of our fans throughout South Florida to engage in retro gaming and unique gallery content." added.

The game room will be open at all Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes games, but not at concerts or other events at the Hard Rock.

"Arcade1Up and the Miami Dolphins share a passion for providing the best entertainment experience for their fan base, on and around the stadium field," said Scott Bachrach, founder and CEO of Tastemaker's Arcade1Up.

"As partners of the Miami Dolphins, we are thrilled to be able to bring the arcade game experience to all fans and attendees at Hard Rock Stadium," he added.

Bachir Zeroual, Chief Marketing Officer for Tastemaker's Arcade1Up, said: “Arcade1Up is happy to now be a Miami-based company and to bring the same passionate gameplay and Miami pride to the homes of the city's diverse culture of families, friends. and passionate fans with our home entertainment retro arcade machines."

Article Original From MiamiDiario