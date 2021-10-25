Marc Anthony brings his Pa'lla Voy Tour to Miami in November

Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony returns to Florida to perform in Orlando and Miami with his Pa'lla Voy Tour.

Marc Anthony began the route for his first tour in Texas in August since the COVID-19 pandemic halted live shows and will feature stops in 23 cities, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

The Orlando concert at the Amway Center will take place on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 7:00 pm. It will be in Miami on November 19 and 20.

Presented by Cárdenas Marketing Network (CMN) and MAGNUS, the tour will see Marc Anthony return to some of the most prestigious arenas in the country, including the Amway Center in Orlando, AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Capital One Arena in Washington, DC., StateFarm Arena in Atlanta, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the Forum in Inglewood, California; as well as two nights in Canada with shows at the Bell Center in Montreal on December 3 and at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on December 4 among others.

Those interested in tickets to Orlando can visit the Amway Center page and for tickets in Miami they can access FTXArena.com.

During his three-decade career in music, Marc Anthony has amassed more than 30 Billboard chart hits and more than 7.1 billion views on YouTube, in addition to receiving countless RIAA gold and platinum certifications.

Before COVID-19 put the tour on hiatus, Marc Anthony put on a series of shows in early 2020. He is now looking to retake the stages to continue celebrating the release of Opus, 2019, which marked his first new studio album in six years.

These are the dates for the concerts in Florida:

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Orlando, FL Amway Center

Friday, November 19, 2021 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

Article Original From MiamiDiario