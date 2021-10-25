Masks will be optional in Marion County schools

El Universo

The use of masks will not be mandatory on the Marion County Public School campus.

As of now, the use of masks is optional for students and employees of the Marion County public schools, reported ClubdeVenezolanos.

The decision responds to the decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases published by the Florida Department of Health.

School board officials reported that the masks are now optional because:

The local positivity rate dropped to a "substantial" or lower level. The latest numbers show that it is at 4.9%

The rate of new cases per 100,000 people fell to a "substantial" level or lower. The latest numbers show that it stands at 67.7%.

Both numbers have been stable for at least two weeks.

In this regard, anyone on the campus of a public school in Marion County can wear face covers if they choose, but it will no longer be required.

Additionally, visitors and volunteers are welcome to the facility, according to officials.

COVID-19 and face masks

When you wear a face mask in public, it helps protect other people from possible COVID-19 infection. Other people who wear masks help protect you from infection. Wearing a face mask can protect you from infection.

Wearing masks helps reduce respiratory droplets from the nose and mouth. Wearing a face mask in public helps reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone 2 years and older wear a face mask when in a public space.

Effective February 2, 2021, the use of a mask is required on airplanes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling to, within, or outside of the United States and at transportation hubs in the United States. Such as airports and stations. You should wear a mask:

Anywhere you are surrounded by people who do not live in your home

Whenever you are in public places, such as a store or pharmacy

At home if someone in your home has symptoms of COVID-19 or has tested positive for COVID-19

Fully vaccinated individuals may resume activities without wearing a mask or practicing physical distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and location guidelines of work.

Article Original From MiamiDiario