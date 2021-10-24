Florida surgeon general kicked out of state meeting for not wearing a mask

Florida Gov

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo was invited to leave a meeting after refusing to wear a mask in the office of a state senator who told him he had a serious illness.

Florida Senate Leader Wilton Simpson sent a memo to senators Saturday regarding the incident at Democratic State Senator Tina Polsky's office, asking visitors to the building to be respectful of social interactions.

Polsky told The Associated Press about the tense exchange with the State Surgeon General, Joseph Ladapo.

He said Ladapo and two aides were offered masks and asked to wear them when they arrived for Wednesday's meeting. She did not tell him she had breast cancer, but she did tell him a serious illness.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that cancer patients are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19 and may not create the same immunity to vaccines.

Ladapo had asked to meet with her in Tallahassee as he seeks Senate confirmation after being appointed to the job by Governor Ron DeSantis last month.

"It was very shocking to me that he treated me this way," Polsky said. "If he's a general surgeon for the next few years, I'm really concerned about a future public health emergency and that I can't count on him for the necessary guidance and proper scientific leadership."

The Florida Surgeon General offered to go outside, but the senator said she didn't want to sit at the metal picnic tables on a hot day when her office was nice and spacious. He said he asked if there was any reason why he couldn't wear a mask, but he didn't want to answer.

Democrats have opposed Ladapo's appointment, criticizing him for his comments and actions related to the pandemic.

Article Original From MiamiDiario