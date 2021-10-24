CARLOS GIL-ROIG/ El País

Florida school board this week approved a rule aimed at enhancing civic education in public schools.

The rule passed in Florida seeks to teach students the characteristics that make a citizen "upright and desirable."

Passed Wednesday and directs the Florida Department of Education that students understand the nation's founding documents. In addition to instilling patriotic values, the Club de Venezolanos reported.

According to the rule, the traits of a desirable citizen include respect for "the military, elected officials, civic leaders, public servants, and all those who have defended the blessings of liberty for the common good, even at personal risk."

It also requires that students be taught "how political ideologies, such as communism and totalitarianism, conflict with the principles of freedom and democracy essential to preserving the constitutional republic of the United States."

Florida will give $ 275 to employees to get vaccinated

A $275 incentive will be awarded to Florida school system employees who provide proof of vaccination within 60 days.

The possibility of a bonus for those Miami-Dade school district employees who present proof of being vaccinated against COVID-19 was discussed today at the school board meeting.

Alberto Carvalho, school superintendent, said: "We are going to start not only with people who have already been vaccinated, but an incentive for those who have not yet been vaccinated."

"There is no time to lose considering that 13 of our employees have lost their lives, none of them were vaccinated, for me it is a professional priority, but also a moral necessity," said Carvalho.

And while this afternoon the board analyzed the proposal, outside a group of protesters spoke out peacefully against the mandatory use of masks on campus.

Vilma Zapata, participant of the group Concerned Parents and Citizens, says: why are our children the only ones who cannot breathe oxygen? It is a whim.

This mother criticized the ruling by Florida Judge John Cooper, which allows school districts to order the use of masks.

"They are violating our parents rights to choose what we do with our children, it is tremendously ridiculous and tremendously hypocritical because in the city no one is masked, people choose to wear the mask or not," said Zapata.

Article Original From MiamiDiario