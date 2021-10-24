Miami, FL

Good Samaritan helps policeman save a girl

A Good Samaritan  stopped on I-95 to help a police officer save a choking girl.

The incident was captured on camera footage in Miami-Dade County.

A Florida Highway Patrol officer stopped along I-95 in El Portal when the girl's parents, who had already stopped, were desperately trying to help the girl, Local10 reported.

That's when a Good Samaritan with an anti-suffocation device also stopped and rushed into action.

The relief on the faces of the girl's parents was evident when the police officer helped her catch her breath.

According to Local 10 News, the girl was taken to the hospital for examination.

It was learned that the little girl is fine.

Interstate 95 (I-95) is the main north-south interstate highway on the east coast of the United States, running from U.S. Route 1 (U.S. 1) in Miami, Florida to the Houlton-Woodstock border crossing between Maine and the Canadian province of New Brunswick.

The highway largely parallels the Atlantic coast and US 1, except for the portion between Savannah and Washington and the portion between Portland and Houlton, which follow a more direct inland route.

I-95 serves as the main highway link between major cities on the East Coast.

Major metropolitan areas along its route include Miami, Jacksonville, Savannah, Florence, Fayetteville, and Richmond in the southeast; Washington, Baltimore, Wilmington, Philadelphia, Newark, and New York City in the Mid-Atlantic states; and New Haven, Providence, Boston, Portsmouth, and Portland in New England (Charleston, South Carolina, Wilmington, North Carolina, and Norfolk - Virginia Beach, Virginia, the three major coastal metropolitan areas that detour on the inner portion of the freeway , are connected to I-95 by I-26, I -40 and I-64, respectively).

I-95 is one of the oldest routes in the interstate highway system. Many sections of I-95 incorporated pre-existing sections of toll roads where they had the same right-of-way.

