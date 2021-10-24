Good Samaritan helps policeman save a girl

Local 10

A Good Samaritan stopped on I-95 to help a police officer save a choking girl.

The incident was captured on camera footage in Miami-Dade County.

A Florida Highway Patrol officer stopped along I-95 in El Portal when the girl's parents, who had already stopped, were desperately trying to help the girl, Local10 reported.

That's when a Good Samaritan with an anti-suffocation device also stopped and rushed into action.

The relief on the faces of the girl's parents was evident when the police officer helped her catch her breath.

According to Local 10 News, the girl was taken to the hospital for examination.

It was learned that the little girl is fine.

Article Original From MiamiDiario