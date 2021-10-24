Pompano Beach: Pedestrian is killed by train

Local 10

A pedestrian died after being hit by a train in Broward County, according to authorities.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at approximately 3:15 a.m. Sunday on the tracks along the 600 block of North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach, Local10 reported.

Officers from the Broward Sheriff's Office responded and the victim (the pedestrian) was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the fatal attack.

Pompano Beach is a Florida city north of Fort Lauderdale. It is known for its beaches, marinas, and offshore coral reefs, in addition to numerous shipwrecks and other dive sites.

The long pier at Pompano Beach stretches out into the Atlantic Ocean. To the north along the coast, the 1900 Hillsboro Lighthouse protects Hillsboro Inlet, an entrance to the Intracoastal Waterway. Pompano Community Park has tennis courts and an amphitheater.

Pompano Beach is named after the Florida Pompano (Trachinotus carolinus), a fish found off the Atlantic coast.

The first documented permanent residents of the Pompano area were railroad employees who arrived in 1896.

The first train arrived in Pompano Beach on February 22, 1896. In 1906, Pompano became the southernmost settlement in Palm Beach and Hillsboro County. Lighthouse was completed on the beach. On July 3, 1908, Pompano was incorporated into Dade County.

John R. Mizell was the city's first mayor. In 1909, Palm Beach County was created and Pompano was its southernmost city. In 1915, Broward County was established, with a northern boundary on the Hillsboro Canal.

A murder in Pompano Beach led the 1940 United States Supreme Court to reject the forced confessions in Chambers v. Florida.

In 1947, the City of Pompano merged with the Beach Township and became the City of Pompano Beach.

Article Original From MiamiDiario