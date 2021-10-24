Florida man arrested for burning statue of Jesus Christ

Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

A man identified as 25-year-old James Lee Harris was arrested by police Friday night after he set several fires at structures in Citrus County, Florida, including a statue of Jesus Christ.

Citrus County police and fire officials received a call on Friday at 7:00 am about a wildfire at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, located at 6 Roosevelt Boulevard in Beverly Hills.

Witnesses told authorities they saw a white man pour liquid from a gas can around a tree and a statue of Jesus Christ and set them on fire, then run through the parking lot in front of the church.

Authorities reviewed the church's security videos and confirmed the presence of the man starting the fire. In addition, he was also caught when he tried to set fire to propane tanks near the building, reported Fox 13 News.

While deputies were at the church, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office received multiple calls about a man who set fire to various structures. One of them was a property on South Barbour Street in Beverly Hills and later another location on South Wadsworth Avenue where the fire caused extensive damage to a home, which was vacant at the time.

Detectives quickly identified Harris as a person of interest in all three arson cases and detained him shortly before 10:00 p.m.

“No one in our community was injured during Harris's tirade of inconceivable acts. I applaud our officers, community crime detectives, and our partners at Citrus County Fire Rescue for working quickly and diligently to keep our community safe from further harm. I would like to thank our witnesses for coming forward so quickly with invaluable information that helped us solve this crime, ”said Sheriff Mike Prendergast.

Detectives say Harris confessed to the crimes after his Miranda Rights were read to him.

He has been charged with a felony arson to a home, a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief, a felony arson to a church and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief to a church.

Harris is currently being held at the Citrus County Detention Center on $ 36,000 bond.

