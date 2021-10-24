Hospital Association: Florida surpassed wave of the Delta variant

Referencial

The Florida Hospital Association believes the summer wave of the Delta variant of the coronavirus is over.

The association reported Friday that this year's hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are less than the same day in 2020, Forbes reported.

"Although COVID-19 remains a concern, the Delta summer surge in Florida is over," said Mary C. Mayhew, president and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association.

Health experts say booster shots could help even more, and officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now say patients can mix and match vaccine brands.

According to health experts, people can choose the brand that was given for their previous doses or choose a different one. Either way, they said, getting an extra vaccine is a good idea.

“In general, it is recommended to receive the booster dose that corresponds to the original regimen that was administered in the first place, but one way or another, and there may be different circumstances for people, availability or just different personal choices, you can, as we say, mix and match, ” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Recipients of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over the age of 65 or at high risk may receive a booster six months after their second dose. Johnson & Johnson recipients can receive theirs at least two months after their vaccination.

The Florida Department of Health is offering appointments in many South Florida locations. For more information, click here.

The seven-day average peaked on Aug. 20 with 269 deaths per day, with more than 11 Floridians dying an hour from a virus that has claimed 46,973 lives in the state, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Disease Prevention.

