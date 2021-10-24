Will Palmetto Bay Ban Cuban Windows?

Cubacute

The Cuban windows have become a subject of contention in Palmetto Bay. Although they are part of the culture of Miami, there is much controversy that has been generated around this characteristic way of selling coffee in South Florida.

Palmetto Bay voted Monday to regulate the procedure to open the Cuban windows along its busiest corridor, from Southwest 136th Street to 157th along US-1.

From now on, businesses wishing to add these popular Miami cultural showcases will need to submit plans for approval from the town's Planning and Zoning department.

A Better Palmetto Bay, a political committee known for criticizing Mayor Karyn Cunningham, noted in an email to the Miami Herald that the people are seeking to ban this iconic element of the South Florida community.

"The latest act speaks directly to Palmetto Bay's growing policy of political insensitivity toward cultural diversity", the message noted.

For her part, the director of Community and Economic Development, María Pineda, assured the Miami Herald that the Cuban windows will not be prohibited. "We just have to take a look at the parameters, just like we look at the parameters for outdoor seating", he said.

About 25% to 30% of bakery-type business profits come from the window, said Vicky Bakery CEO Pedro Cao, which has a franchise in Palmetto Bay.

Cao stressed that the windows were a great help during the pandemic restrictions, as they allowed drivers to quickly pick up their orders without having to enter the premises.

Pineda explained that businesses that wish to incorporate the windows will only have to provide additional information to satisfy all the requirements for use, such as the appropriate sidewalk width.

Any business that already has a window can maintain it without having to present any plans.

Article Original From MiamiDiario