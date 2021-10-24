Miami Heat ran out of gas in overtime against Pacers

Miami Heat

This Saturday the Pacers brought the Miami Heat to earth with their 102-91 overtime victory in Indiana, after drawing at 86 in regular time.

Tyler Herro's 30 points (10 rebounds) were worth nothing, nor Jimmy Buler's 19 (6 rebounds and 6 assists), nor Bam Adebayo's 17 (16 rebounds), the Miami team failed at the good hour and his Offensive was generally stunted. He now has a 1-1 balance, reported the NBA page.

The Miami Heat noted the absence of Kyle Lowry (ankle), who was replaced by Gabe Vicent (2 points) in the starting five, where Duncan Robinson finished with 14 points (4 triples). The rest were pretty bad adding just 11 points.

The Miami Heat defense was fine, but in the NBA if you don't score, you're lost.

A single point behind Indiana, the Miami quintet reached the fourth quarter, which would be more decisive than ever. Morris with a dunk put the Heat ahead until the minute the Pacers regained control provisionally because the Sun Capital quintet soon tied it, thus reaching the end of the quarter (23-22) that ended 86-86.

But in overtime the Heat got stuck on offense and with a 16-5 run, Indiana took the win.

The Capital del Sol quintet shot 38.5 percent (27.3% in triples) and also committed 22 turnovers and it is almost impossible to win.

For Indiana stood out the Dominican Chris Duarte with 19 points, Malcolm Brogdon, and Oshae Bissett with 18, Domantas Sabonis with 17 and Jeremy Lamb with 12.

The Miami Heat will return to action on Monday at 7:30 pm against the Orlando Magic at the FTX Arena.

Article Original From MiamiDiario