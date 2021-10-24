Demolition of Phil Collins' former Miami Beach mansion approved

STEELBLUE FOR MEMARCHITECTURE / El Nuevo Herald

The Miami Beach Design Review Board unanimously approved the demolition of musician Phil Collins' former mansion on Wednesday.

The Spanish-style home , which is more than 100 years old, will be replaced by a more modern design unveiled by billionaire financier Orlando Bravo, who bought the property from the acclaimed musician in January for more than $ 40 million.

Bravo, co-founder and associate manager of Thoma Bravo, a Chicago private equity firm, and his wife Katy, submitted plans in August to build their new primary home at 5800 North Bay Road.

The businessman told the board that his family fell in love with the land. "It combines two things that I like a lot: from the east side, you can see the tranquility, and from the west there is a view of progress," he said.

The new two-story home will feature five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a dining room, a family room, a living room, a game room, a movie theater and a bar. It will also have a separate two-story carport and bedrooms for employees, plus a separate two-story building with two guest suites and two offices, according to plans submitted to the board in August.

The financier also announced plans to expand his firm to Miami, and has already signed a lease to open a third office for his firm at 830 Brickell Avenue.

Phil Collins' former mansion, originally built in 1929, has two stories with six bathrooms, eight bedrooms, a half bath, a pool, a koi pond, and a dock. It has 1.21 hectares and has views of Biscayne Bay and the skyline of Miami.

Renovations were made between 1986 and 1987, and the home's historic features were removed in 2006, according to site documents.

"It made me feel better, since I wasn't going to demolish something historic," Bravo said.

A Miami Beach spokesman said Bravo will now have to submit a permit application to begin demolition and construction work.

Bravo had more than 24 letters of support for the project from his neighbors.

“We are very grateful for the overwhelming support that our closest neighbors gave us. We have done everything rigorously following the rules, and thus demonstrating that ethics and facts always speak for themselves, "said the businessman in an email to the Miami Herald.

