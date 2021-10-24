Inter Miami had a goal festival against Cincinnati

Inter Miami

Inter Miami, with a great second half, beat Cincinnati 5-1 and kept their hopes of reaching the playoffs alive, with three games to go to the end of the season.

And it is that the 14,925 fans who attended the DRV PNK Stadium this Saturday, October 23, enjoyed the beauty of the football party, not only because of the victory of their team but because of the goal festival it gave away, reported AP.

Inter Miami's goals were scored by Federico Higuaín (6'), Gonzalo Higuaín (53'), Indiana Vassilev (69'), Lewis Morgan (74') and Julián Carranza (85'). While Brandon Vazquez did it for Cincinnati (21').

Gonzalo played a great game, and was chosen as the best, but his brother also and both were key in the victory.

"Gonzalo is very good, and it is evident that we know each other very well, but I am here to play, to help the team to compete and with him it is easier," said Federico. “It doesn't surprise me. I know his abilities, I have followed him throughout his career, played in important clubs and this club also wants to be.”

Inter showed greater intensity and put great pressure on their rival and above all they knew how to find the cracks in their defense to score a win in which the Higuain brothers were once again protagonists.

Thus, Inter rose to 10th place with 38 points (11-5-15), still behind DC United (9th with 41), Montreal (8th with 43), Atlanta 7th with 43) and Red Bulls (6th with 43). The top seven advance to the playoffs so Miami still has a chance if it wins all three and three of the top losers two games.

Inter play Atlanta on Wednesday and then close their season at home next Saturday and against City, in two games that will be crucial in their aspirations.

Inter coach Phil Neville made three changes with respect to the starting eleven that faced Toronto, taking Blaise Matuidi out for Jay Chapman and putting Rodolfo Pizarro in place of Indy Vassilev, plus the change forced by Leandro Gonzalez (due to accumulation of yellows) with defender Aime Mabika (from the Fort Lauderdale subsidiary).

"We are very satisfied," said Neville. "It is a moment in which we demanded a change and a good performance, and the players have given everything and have done exactly the same."

So more than the line-up it was the attitude and continuity of a job.

"With Toronto we improved with possession, in being patient and today everything went well," said Fede. "Winning in MLS is difficult, anyone can beat you, but today we have been able to respond and that is important because we know that we do not have many games to recover the disadvantage."

Article Original From MiamiDiario