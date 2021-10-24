Camilo started his tour "Mis Manos Tour" in Miami

Instagram @camilo

After dominating the sales, streaming and radio charts with multiple hits since his debut in 2019, the Colombian singer-songwriter, musician and producer Camilo began his long-awaited “Mis Manos Tour” in the United States, in the city of Miami, with the first of three consecutive concerts at the Fillmore Miami Beach.

Before arriving in the US, “Mis Manos Tour” achieved sales records in Europe, selling out each of the concerts held in Madrid, London, Zurich, Paris and Berlin during the months of July, August and September, reported Estereofonica.

Now it will give way to fourteen concerts in different cities of the United States, in October and November, to end on December 4 in Puerto Rico.

"Good evening ... welcome to the first show of my life in Miami, " Camilo said before La Tribu gathered at the theater.

“Welcome to the first Mis Manos Tour concert in the United States. When I was little I dreamed of ever being able to tour in this country, and that today, the first concert I do is in Miami is really proof that dreams come true. I want to thank each and every one of the people who have been in my path and who have made it possible that these chords are not waves of inert sounds, but that they connect and have a meaning in the lives of the people of La Tribu. Thanks for being with me".

2020 Latin GRAMMY winner Camilo, 10 times Latin GRAMMY 2021 nominee, performed live with his band, all the hits taken from his two acclaimed albums Por Primera Vez and Mis Manos including “Tutu”, “Por Primera Vez”, “ Favorite ”,“ Vida de Rico ”,“ Ropa Cara ”,“ KESI ”, among others. Another of the great songs that caused a sensation during the concert was “Indigo”, his most recent single with his wife Evaluna Montaner.

Audiences have managed to break records in just one week, including more than 50 million combined plays, # 4 on Spotify's global Top 10 Song Debuts chart, debut on Spotify's Global Top 200 Chart within two days of launch, currently located at position # 42.

During the first 24 hours of release, the video for " Indigo " directed by Evaluna Montaner and Cristian Saumeth, was the most viewed in the world, becoming # 1 global trend on YouTube, as well as # 1 in 18 countries, including Argentina, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Spain; # 2 in the United States, # 17 in the United Kingdom and # 20 in Germany. The video records more than 37 million views on YouTube in just one week.

Presented by the entertainment, marketing and media company, Loud And Live, Mis Manos Tour will arrive in the main cities of the country including Miami, New York, Dallas, Houston and Los Angeles, among others.

“We are very proud to be able to collaborate with a great and talented artist like Camilo on his first tour of the United States. We kicked off the successful tour in Miami on Wednesday, October 20 with three SOLD OUT shows at the Fillmore in Miami Beach and we will continue to celebrate their great success city by city " , Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live.

Here are the next dates for Camilo's "Mis Manos Tour" tour:

DATE VENUE CITY

10/21/2021 Miami, FL - The Fillmore

10/22/2021 Miami, FL - The Fillmore

10/29/2021 Chicago, IL - Rosemont Theater

10/31/2021 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

6/11/2021 Washington, DC - EagleBank Arena

7/11/2021 New York, NY - The Town Hall

10/11/2021 Houston, TX - Cullen Performance Hall

12/11/2021 El Paso, TX - The Plaza Theater

11/13/2021 Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Theater at Grand Prairie

11/14/2021 McAllen, TX - McAllen Performing Arts Center

11/19/2021 San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

11/20/2021 Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theater

11/21/2021 San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic.

Article Original From MiamiDiario