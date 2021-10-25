Brian Laundrie's parents reveal the last moment they lived with their son

Social Media

According to the family's attorney, Brian Laundrie's parents said their son was "very upset" before leaving home.

They added that their father felt helpless when he couldn't stop her from leaving.

Steven Bertolino told NBC News that Laundrie's father wished "he hadn't let him go".

This is what he said when counting the moments before Laundrie left his home to go to the Carlton Reserve in Florida, reported Independentespanol.

"Brian was really upset when he left and Chris told me multiple times that, you know, I wish I hadn't let him go, but I couldn't stop him," Bertolino said.

This has been a painful time for parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, since Sept. 13, the attorney said. But Brian is a grown man. He was 22 years old. He wanted to go out the door, he had the right to go out the door.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed Thursday that the human remains found in the Florida nature reserve were those of Laundrie, who was reported missing by his parents on September 17.

Investigators confirmed the identification of Laundrie's skeletal remains a day after they were discovered in Carlton Reserve near his backpack, notebook and clothing. Law enforcement officers carried out the identification using dental records.

The recovery took place in a part of the park that was previously submerged in water, making it completely inaccessible to the general public, Michael McPherson, head of the FBI's Tampa office, said Wednesday.

The breakthrough came shortly after Laundrie's parents joined law enforcement agencies to register Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, Bertolino confirmed.

Laundrie was named by the police as a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, a YouTuber.

A federal warrant was also issued in Wyoming for his capture, accusing him of unauthorized use of a Capitol One bank debit card between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.

Petito and Laundrie had spent the summer traveling across the western United States in their white pickup truck, regularly posting photos and videos of their adventure on social media.

Petito's parents reported her missing on September 11, nearly 10 days after Laundrie returned home without her. He then disappeared himself, and his family said they believed he had gone to the nature reserve, where his remains were eventually found.

Petito's remains were discovered in a remote Wyoming national forest on September 19, where they had been last seen together.

Several days after that, Teton County Coroner Brent Blue ruled her death a homicide and announced that she had died from manual strangulation.

Article Original From MiamiDiario