Miami University Tip of the Mitt Annual Summer Gathering at Walloon Lake

Walloon Lake Miami University Website

Miami University Tip of the Mitt Annual Summer Gathering

Please plan to join us for our Annual Tip of The Mitt Summer Gathering, July 21 at beautiful Walloon Lake Country Club, 5995 Country Club Shores, Petoskey, Michigan 49770.

Miami University President Greg Crawford and University Ambassador Renate Crawford will be our featured speakers during the event.

We will have cocktails at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7. Cost is $50 per person.

For questions, contact Kathy Schmitt ’85 at 513-518-2048 or KathyDSchmitt@gmail.com .

Please register online by July 14 or contact Samantha Gayhart at 513-529-0882 or RSVP@MiamiOH.edu .

President Gregory P. Crawford

Gregory P. Crawford is the 22nd president of Miami University. A native of Elyria, Ohio, he and his wife, Dr. Renate Crawford, came to Miami in July 2016. Since his arrival at Miami, President Crawford has emphasized diversity and inclusion, engagement with students, and collaboration and interdisciplinary study across all of Miami’s campuses and colleges.

President Crawford is a member of the Board of Directors at Cintrifuse, the incubator and accelerator dedicated to creating a stronger technology presence in Greater Cincinnati. He is active in the Inter-University Council of Ohio (IUC), the association representing Ohio’s 14 public universities. He has actively engaged federal, state and local policymakers and stakeholders to advance higher education in Ohio and beyond.

Before joining the Miami community, President Crawford was vice president and associate provost at the University of Notre Dame. He joined Notre Dame's faculty in 2008, serving as the William K. Warren Foundation Dean of the College of Science. He previously served as the dean of engineering at Brown University, where he had joined the physics and engineering faculty in 1996.

President Crawford earned bachelor's (mathematics and physics), master's (physics), and doctorate (chemical physics) degrees from Kent State University. He completed two postdoctoral fellowships and was a researcher at the Xerox Palo Alto Research Center before joining the faculty at Brown. His work includes more than 400 research and education publications, review articles and book chapters, and 21 U.S. patents and patent applications.

President Crawford met his wife Renate while both were in the Ph.D. program in Physics at Kent State University. Renate Crawford, Miami’s university ambassador and an adjunct professor of physics, is the author of numerous scholarly publications about Confined Liquid Crystals – and her sister is a “Miami Merger.” Greg and Renate are the proud parents of two daughters. Both girls have been actively involved in the Crawfords' fundraising efforts for Niemann-Pick Type C disease and breast cancer, and are excited to be part of the Miami family.

Dr. Renate Crawford

Renate Crawford serves as the faculty director for the Presidential Fellows Program. She started as Miami University’s ambassador and adjunct professor of physics in 2016. Upon receiving her doctorate in physics at Kent State University, Renate became a National Research Council Postdoctoral Fellow at the Center for Biomolecular Engineering at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C. She completed her postdoctoral training at Stanford University and began her career as a faculty member at the University of Massachusetts, where she later became chair of the department of physics, then associate dean of engineering.

Renate was the senior academic advisor in academic affairs at Saint Mary's College and, in August 2011, joined the University of Notre Dame as an adjunct associate professor of physics. In 2013 she added the role of Director of Engagement for Academic Recruitment. She has nearly 30 scientific and teaching publications and is co-inventor on three U.S. patents. Renate is known for her work in studio teaching, where experiential learning is used to bring practical laboratory concepts to students integrated throughout the lectures. She has a passion for health and wellness on campus, programs focused on low income students and student success, and recruitment and retention of underrepresented students in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines.

President Crawford met Renate while they were earning their doctorates at Kent State. Renate is the author of numerous scholarly publications about Confined Liquid Crystals. Her sister is a “Miami Merger.” Greg and Renate are the proud parents of two daughters, Michaela and Ally. Michaela graduated from the University of Notre Dame in May 2017, with a major in economics and minors in poverty studies and sociology and is currently a project assistant at a law firm in Chicago. Ally attends the University of California, Berkeley, majoring in biology. Both daughters have been actively involved in the Crawfords' fundraising efforts for Niemann-Pick Type C disease and breast cancer and are excited to be part of the Miami family.