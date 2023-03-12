I started in fashion before I started in music. Victoria Beckham on settling down as a fashion designer

Photo by MiaFeed

Over 15 years after the start of her eponymous label, Victoria Beckham seems to be ushering in an exciting new era with the completion of her second runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

Just a few days after presenting her Fall/Winter 2023 collection in Paris, Beckham reflected introspectively on her career in fashion via phone from London. "I've been doing fashion longer than I did music," she said.

She is a staple of celebrity gossip websites with a famous husband, David Beckham, and increasingly well-known children: Brooklyn, who married actor Nicola Peltz in a high-profile wedding last year, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. She is still widely known outside of the fashion world by her nickname as "Posh Spice," her moniker as one-fifth of the Spice Girls.

Yet, the top tiers of the fashion business have been enthusiastic supporters of Beckham's brand since its 2008 inception (Anna Wintour is a regular guest at her shows).

Her label has long been associated with a sexy and streamlined aesthetic, not too dissimilar from the sharp minis and sleek silhouettes that were so integral to Posh Spice's look, although now rendered in an undoubtedly more grown-up and glamorous way.

She regularly showed during New York and London fashion weeks before making her Paris Fashion Week debut last September.

It is noteworthy that her fashion line has been around for such a long time. Even though Beckham has won accolades from critics during her tenure, successful design careers for celebrities are uncommon. Even Rihanna's ready-to-wear line, Fenty, which was supported by the high-end conglomerate Louis Vuitton-Mot Hennessy, was shut down after two years (though it should be emphasized that Rihanna's beauty brand of the same name is flourishing).

Despite her tenure, Beckham's firm has frequently been questioned for its viability; nevertheless, it now seems that things may be turning around. Women's Wear Daily reports that Victoria Beckham Holdings Limited, the umbrella organization for Beckham's fashion and beauty businesses, announced its first fiscal year of profitability in 2022. Marie LeBlanc, CEO of the company, stated to the Business of Fashion in January that sales have increased by double digits over the previous four seasons.

"I think that now I can really, honestly, start building," remarked Beckham while thinking on these accomplishments.

The commercial and creative sides of Beckham's company recently underwent a thorough restructure, according to the designer. This included new design teams, ateliers, and employees in every department, as well as enhanced IT and digital planning tools on the back end.

Beckham's dedication to quality control hasn't wavered despite all the adjustments she's made: "I never want to rush anything. I believe that in the end, it must be correct. I've made it clear that I never want to compromise.

Her work doesn't seem to follow fashion trends, and she doesn't use flashy or fleeting techniques (perhaps belying expectations set by her Spice Girls persona). A Fall/Winter 2023 outfit, for instance, had a tiered chiffon and feather-accented dress matched with a useful khaki trench. Her clothing blends fantasy with a definite matter-of-factness. Significantly, other than her typography, there isn't actually a Victoria Beckham logo or mark.

This is not to argue that her brand lacks iconic pieces. The "watch chain" accessories by Beckham, which have a striking, reflecting accent resembling a watch's bracelet, are becoming well-liked. According to Beckham, "It was inspired by a strap feature on a watch that my husband purchased me.

The metalwork is prominently displayed on small to large handbags, as well as several pairs of shoes and jewelry. Carriers now understand. The extra-large sizes from the most recent collection have already sold out in pre-orders. Cruz, Beckham's son, attended his mother's presentation while sporting a custom-made Victoria Beckham monogrammed pair of jeans and an "Eva" crossbody bag with chain accents. Cruz appears to be a fan of Beckham, according to what may be an unanticipated market signal.

Cruz contacted me on the way to the event and said, "Mom, can I borrow your glasses? It's funny. Yes, of course you can use my glasses, I responded. He said, "Yes, and I just discovered this bag in your wardrobe." Beckham laughed as he spoke. It was intriguing that a boy of 18 would find something attractive and declare, "I want to wear it."

Might this indicate the arrival of menswear? "That would be a dream. Not yet, exactly. Nonetheless, as evidenced by the tailoring, I'm constantly inspired by menswear, Beckham stated.

Menswear may not be available anytime soon, but in 2019, she launched Victoria Beckham Beauty, a business devoted to skincare and beauty. And more recently, she introduced VB Body, a "permanent capsule collection" of knitted separates, skirts, and figure-slimming dresses that was inspired by shapewear. Although they are offered at a lower price range, these items are still part of the full Victoria Beckham collection.

Beckham explained, "VB Body was a concept I got when I was actually spending a lot of time in Miami. She keeps a house there with her husband, David, who is a partner in the American soccer team Inter Miami. "I think the way the women there dress is quite liberated in the way they prefer to express who they are and flaunt their bodies. I believe there is genuine confidence there.

Beckham has seen an increase in journalistic and red carpet interest since moving her runway show to Paris last year. She enlisted Drew Barrymore to appear in social media teasers for the Fall/Winter 2023 collection as a tribute to the mythology of the documentary and movie "Grey Gardens" (Barrymore starred in the latter). The narrative "doesn't always inspire me in a literal sense," claims Beckham. In terms of how we can have fun with clothing, that is more the case.

That vitality is new-feeling. Beckham has a fresh wind in his sails. She appears more upbeat herself, and this is apparent in the way she dresses. I used to wear black all the time, she said. "After that, I don't precisely know what happened or what changed, but I no longer frequently wear black. I adore wearing color, especially surprising color combinations. (Another characteristic of Beckham's brand codes is the usage of unusual color combinations.)

What principles, other than the Victoria Beckham style, have kept her on track? " "No matter what anyone says or what anyone tells you is the proper thing to do, in the end, you've got to go with what you think is right," says Beckham of fashion designer Roland Mouret, who served as a mentor to him in the beginning.

That's something I've been considering a lot lately. She continues, "I have so many ideas for my brand, spanning both fashion and cosmetics. And as I have mentioned, I now firmly believe that I can begin construction. It was about regaining control of the company, which we have done. Also, our design team is excellent. We operate like a pretty well-oiled machine.

She said, "What I do is grounded in reality. However, the dream has not been compromised.