Russian missiles test Ukraine's defenses

Photo by MiaFeed

The regional governor says nearly half a million residents in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, are without power after the latest attacks.

Such bombardments raise concerns about Ukraine's resilience.

“They're delivering a very clear signal to everyone in Ukraine, and perhaps some of our refugees outside of Ukraine, that life is very far from returning to normal, despite the fact that during recent weeks there was more quiet,” Zelensky economic adviser Alexander Rodnyansky told CNN.

Western experts say these aerial operations will not win Russia the war.

“There is a long history of states seeking to win wars through strategic bombardment to weaken the will or capacity of an opposing state to resist,” Justin Bronk, senior research fellow for airpower and technology at the London-based Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), told CNN. That fails miserably.

As long as Russia's air force cannot dominate Ukraine, its limited stocks will prevent a major breakthrough in the fight.

Russia's newest missile attacks and their impact on the situation are explained here.

Russia's missiles?

The General Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Friday morning that Russia launched 95 missiles and several Iranian-made Shahed drones, 34 of which were intercepted.

According to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander in chief of the Ukrainian Military Forces, six types of cruise missiles were launched from the sea and air early Thursday morning.

The six Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missile launches—difficult to stop—have garnered notice.

The formidable weapon rarely flies over the country. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Ukraine initially employed it last March and periodically thereafter.

Is this strategy new?

Russia now prefers to strike from the sky with so many weapons systems in one night.

“Over the last six months, there's been a tendency towards bigger gaps between missile raids, but more missiles used at once when they do, to make it difficult for defenses to intercept them all,” Bronk added.

As Ukraine's air defenses have improved, that shift has maximized each wave of strikes.

“Moscow looks to have been adapting its missile attacks to further complicate the challenge for defenders, with a mix of subsonic cruise missiles, the much higher-speed Kinzhal aero-ballistic missiles, and possibly also decoys and other counter-measures,” said Douglas Barrie, IISS senior fellow for military aerospace.

The Kremlin's years-long quest to equip its military with hypersonic missiles has been resisted by the US and the West due to the trade-offs involved.

The missile is difficult to intercept and provides your opponent with less warning. "You lose because it's far more expensive and often can only be handled by a much smaller number of platforms," Bronk said.

Ukraine's air defenses—effective?

After Thursday's missile barrage, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Ukraine's air defense systems were inadequate against Russia's nuclear-capable Kinzhal missiles.

In an interview with CNN's Isa Soares, Rodnyansky said, “They are using new sorts of weapons, and they are seeing how our air defense systems can cope with it.” “They are not coping well enough.”



Ukraine has reacted to Russian aircraft bombardments by strengthening its surface-to-air defenses to shoot down cruise missiles and Shahed drones.

“They've seen a lot of potential trends in terms of routes and the way the Russians arrange their missile salvos, so they've gotten better at putting their air defense teams together,” Bronk said. He said that Ukraine's command and control and ability to track impending strikes—often with Ukrainians' help via an app—have improved.

The Kinzhal is resistant to Ukraine's air defenses. In 2018, Putin presented the Kinzhal, an air-launched derivative of the Iskander short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) that has been employed in Ukraine.

“Russia certainly created the special missile to more easily target important European infrastructure.

Russia's remaining firepower

Russia has launched a few missiles that Ukraine cannot stop, but most Western analysts believe Russia is running low on supplies, making such attacks unlikely to become a regular or important part of the battle.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that Ihnat indicated Moscow possessed roughly 50 Kinzhals, which it used in one night.

In its latest conflict assessment, the ISW wrote that Vladimir Putin “likely used these scarce missiles in fruitless attacks to appease the Russian pro-war and ultranationalist communities.”

Bronk noted that Moscow can produce 40 cruise missiles every month.

Bronk said Moscow appears comfortable depleting resources for an attack on Russian soil. “They are really low on certain missile kinds in absolute terms,” he said.

Russia's aircraft bombardments look unlikely to change the war's trajectory, especially because Ukraine is over the worst of a mild winter, when Putin anticipated attacks on energy and electricity supplies would destroy morale.

“It's very devastating for Ukraine, but will it prevent them from fighting the war?" Absolutely, absolutely not," Bronk responded.

A disorganized Russian war effort would utilize a difficult but ultimately useless tactic.

“They don't really have any military plan beyond outlasting the West's ability to back the Ukrainian military,” Bronk added. “In other words, avoid battlefield losses long enough that the West gets bored of backing them.”

As the ISW stated, Putin may be targeting a home audience with the strikes amid mounting accusations from Russia's hawkish military community that his commanders have been too "soft" or ineffective in Ukraine and have struggled to inflict lasting blows.

“Putin presumably attempted to offset these storylines with another missile attack similar to the ones Russia performed in the fall of 2022, utilizing sophisticated missiles to assure some damage in Ukraine,” the ISW concluded.