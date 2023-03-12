Already being dismantled are two Boeing 787 Dreamliners that are ten years old

Photo by MiaFeed

If you're looking to buy a pair of barely used widebody planes, you'd better get to Scotland quickly and make an offer before two Boeing 787-8s that were once operated by Norwegian Air Shuttle are disassembled for parts.

Both aircraft were delivered in June and August 2013, making them both less than ten years old. These are the first Dreamliners to be decommissioned, with the exception of a testbed that Boeing scrapped in 2018. Its deconstruction, which started in early March, is happening at Prestwick Airport near Glasgow, Scotland.

The CEO of EirTrade, the Dublin-based aviation trading company coordinating the operation, Ken Fitzgibbon, says that because they are being completed simultaneously, the process might take three to four months. We try to recycle around 95% of the aircraft throughout the deconstruction process, which mimics a production line but was reverse-engineered.

In the past, EirTrade has worked on defunct A380s from Singapore Airlines and Air France that were also roughly ten years old, giving them experience in the scrapping of young widebody aircraft.

One of the reasons the jets are being disassembled, according to Lee Carey, VP of asset management at Eirtrade, is to reduce maintenance expenses. "The 787 is a very new aircraft, and it's probably hard for anyone outside of aviation to get their mind around this," he adds. They were approaching their 12-year check, the most significant maintenance procedure that will be performed on these aircraft.

Demand for parts will increase as more 787s remaining in service approach this historic repair event, making the operation profitable.

The engines of this specific airplane were previously taken out a few weeks ago, according to Carey. "We started the defueling operation next to make sure that any dangerous fuels were taken out and properly disposed of."

The aircraft were then brought into a hangar to be disassembled. The "harvest list" of materials that the disassembly team wants essentially represents the areas with the highest value. Once parts are taken out, they are sent for maintenance or overhaul to put them back in working order. After that, they will be sold to airlines, maintenance providers, suppliers of equipment, or providers of aircraft leasing services all around the world to serve the remaining 787 fleet.

The pandemic's victims

The aircraft flew transatlantic routes for Norwegian via leasing companies for roughly six years before arriving at their present storage facility at Prestwick Airport in Scotland in the summer of 2019. They were among 35 Boeing 787s that were grounded as a result of issues with their engine blades, which were prematurely breaking or corroding.

Yet, even after a fix was identified, the planes were never used again, and later they were caught up in the pandemic.

Norway struggled to survive in 2020 and declared bankruptcy. Because of the necessary repairs, the longer the 787s stayed on the ground, the more it would cost to get them back in the air. They were no longer airworthy as a result.

Because it is chilly, wet, rainy, and humid, Pretwick is an extremely bad place to store an airplane, according to Connor Diver, a senior analyst at the aviation analytics company Cirium. Not a place you'd want to keep them for a very long time. Perhaps they were simply intending to mend them when the other events took place.

A major factor in why no airline offered to purchase the planes was probably their poor condition.

Diver continues, "The maintenance on a modern widebody is extremely, extremely expensive. The costs to bring these up to a usable state would probably be exorbitant if you're behind and in poor condition. The value of the components may then exceed the value of the airplane.

According to Diver, the value of a comparably aged Boeing 787-8 is approximately $30 million, but due to the two aircraft's condition, their value would have been considerably lower, possibly closer to $20 million. So, it became more enticing to scrap them for parts and launch a market for used parts for the 787.



A 10-year-old Boeing 747 in VIP configuration was dismantled earlier this year with only 16 flights completed after failing to locate a buyer. Similar-aged Airbus A380s have already been recycled in large numbers. Is this the beginning of a concerning pattern of young widebody aircraft being retired too soon now that the 787s have joined the circus?

Never rule anything out," says Diver, but it might have been a one-off. "Normally, we would anticipate an airplane to remain in service for at least 20 to 25 years."

"It's extremely likely that someone would have desired them if they had not sat there for three years and were in decent condition."