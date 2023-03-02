Due to intra-sport rivalries and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Olympic boxing is in danger of disintegrating Photo by MiaFeed

Boxing is an Olympic sport that has its roots in ancient Greece. Famous boxers, including Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Joe Frazier, Nicola Adams, Claressa Shields, and Katie Taylor, have gained worldwide recognition thanks to boxing.

Olympic boxing, however, is now on the ropes, wounded, and battered as a result of internal conflict.

On Monday, USA Boxing accused the International Boxing Association (IBA), which is governed by Russia, of possible "sabotage" after the IBA disclosed a "false and deceitful" qualification process for the 2024 Olympic Games.

In the wake of a dispute between the IBA and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), as well as with a number of international boxing federations, eight countries, including the US, are apparently boycotting the 2018 men's and women's world championships.

How did Olympic boxing get to this tipping point, and what lies ahead for the sport with Paris 2024 just over a year away?

In light of the "ongoing seriousness of the problems in the areas of money, governance, ethics, and refereeing and judging," the IOC-approved inquiry into the IBA's administration of the sport recommends that the IBA forfeit its right to hold the boxing tournament at the 2020 Olympics.

The report was given to the IOC executive by Serbian IOC member Nenad Lalovic, who said that by the end of June 2021, the IBA may owe up to 29 million Swiss francs ($31 million).

IBA interim president Mohamed Moustahsane said at the time that the organization needed to "come together and work together as a team" in order to "continue to fight for our Olympic future."

The IOC voted unanimously to approve the ideas. The decision was taken "in the interest of the athletes and the sport of boxing," according to IOC President Thomas Bach, who added that "deep transformation" had to take place before the ban could be lifted.

As a result of its absence from the qualifying process and the official Tokyo Games, the IBA lost its power to manage the Tokyo 2020 Games qualifications. An IOC task team oversaw both the actual games and the Tokyo 2020 qualification processes.

The IOC maintained the suspension in June 2022 and informed the IBA of the actions it needed to take before it would consider loosening the sanctions in 2023, including improving financial transparency and changing its refereeing and judging systems.

The IOC expressed grave concern over the IBA's "financial dependency" on the Russian government-owned energy company Gazprom. Sanctions on Gazprom have been put in place by the governments of the US and the UK.

The IOC, which announced the qualification process for the 2024 Games in Paris in the middle of 2022, said that the competition would once again not be run by the IBA due to the "continuing and very alarming challenges" over governance, officiating, and the judging system.

In a statement, the IBA claimed that it had been "managing grave governance challenges" that were "the former leadership's fault."

"We continue to pay for a culture of corruption that was developed and nurtured by members in the IOC's top echelons," the statement added.

"It will take time to address this culture of corruption, which has been going on for more than two years."

The IBA's current head, a Russian named Umar Kremlev, was appointed in December 2020.

Boris van der Vorst, a Dutch candidate, was disqualified in May 2022, but Kremlev was reelected without opposition. The Court of Arbitration for Sport determined that Van der Vorst had been wrongfully excluded from standing a month later.

IBA delivers a startling revelation.

The next women's and men's world championships, which will take place in March in New Delhi and May in Tashkent, will act as "important qualifying events," according to the IBA, which announced this on Monday.

According to Reuters, eight major boxing nations, including the US and the UK, said they will boycott the matches since the IBA permitted Russian and Belarusian fighters to compete while sporting their national colors and anthems. The IBA's proclamation resulted from this.

Athletes from both countries are no longer allowed to compete in a number of sports under their respective national flags or generally as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

By allowing the Kremlin's army to cross the 1,000 km (621 mph) Ukrainian-Belarusian border north of Kiev in February, Belarus helped Russia launch its first invasion of Ukraine.

The IBA said last year that it was permitting athletes from both Russia and Belarus to compete under their national flags, despite the IOC's suggestion that they be banned from competition.

In order for Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the future 2024 Summer Games in Paris and the 2026 Winter Games in Milan as "neutral athletes," the International Olympic Committee (IOC) established a multi-step plan in January 2023.

A little more than a month later, the US and more than 30 other "like-minded" countries endorsed a proposed ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes competing in international sports and urged the IOC to reconsider its choice.

The countries, which include the UK, Canada, and most of Europe, said together that there is "no practical rationale" to modify the exclusion policy for athletes from Russia and Belarus.

The Olympic Movement "remains strong in its commitment to assist the Ukrainian athletes in any form possible," the International Olympic Committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

Any athlete from a nation that has been boycotted may compete if they want to do so without being punished by national federations that "use geopolitics as a pretext to conduct political games within boxing," according to the IBA, which will provide support.

After the IOC approves the system in September, a series of regional qualifying tournaments will be used to determine who will go to the Olympics the following year.