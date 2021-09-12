3 Critical Security Precautions to Take When Going to a Frat Party

Frat boys hanging out. Austin Distel/ Unsplash

One year ago, a girl was raped at a fraternity party (FIJI) within the University of Iowa campus. Authorities haven't made any arrests since, nor sanctioned the perpetrators in any form whatsoever amid multiple rounds of protests.

If you are a woman, take into account these three critical security precautions when going to a frat party.

#1 Never leave a friend behind

If you attend a party with a friend, most likely one of you will call it a night sooner than the other. Plenty of sexual assaults occur when attendees leave behind friends, thinking their friends will head home safe a cople of hours after them.

If you know your friend is staying on her own, and she is enebriated, look out for them. Don't let frat boys take her away to upper floors, or rooms with closed doors. The assaulter is most likely to know a girl is on her own at a party.

#2 Bring your own drinks

Budgeting is a thing every student experiences during college. Frat parties, in that sense, are appealling because, as a college girl, you'll most likely be invited the alcohol. But, is it worth risking it just to save ten dollars?

Sexual assault victims are most of the time unconscious during the assault. It is old news the fact that their drinks are most likely to be altered with other substances.

If you know you're going to a party this upcoming weekend, budget in advance!

#3 Set yourself a leaving time

Frat parties are known to last all night. According to statistics, plenty of sexual assaults occur, Cinderella-like, after midnight. This is because, by then, the victim will most likely be enebriated and fatigued.

The later it becomes, the most likely that people aren't paying close attention to their surroundings. If only frat boys remain, it's time to head home!

The social systems that fraternities and sororities utilize create a culture that enables cases of sexual assault to continuously transpire, and rather than prohibiting Greek life organizations entirely, the procedural ways that college students handle sexual assault need to change.

