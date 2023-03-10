Spokane, WA

Sex Offender's Personal Restraint Petition Denied; Court of Appeals Rules Former Judge's Sexual Misconduct Not a Factor

Mia Carlson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pnl3R_0lDpDSp500
Washington Court of Appeals, Division III has denied a registered sex offender's personal restraint petition.Photo byWashington Court of Appeals, Division III

SPOKANE, WA - The Washington State Court of Appeals, Division III has denied a convicted sex offender's personal restraint petition. The Court had previously affirmed 41-year-old Roger Flook’s conviction for first-degree child molestation. He had appealed his case, in part, based on former Asotin County Superior Court Judge Scott Gallina's sexual misconduct convictions and prison sentence.

Flook has an extensive criminal history which includes a previous prison sentence for a 2002 Whitman County child rape conviction; theft, identity theft, and possession of stolen property in 2011 and 2012; and others.

According to court records, Flook and his wife traveled to Clarkston from Whitman County for a church-sponsored marriage retreat in June 2014; two children accompanied them. They all stayed in a motel room with one king-sized bed. Several months later, a female juvenile under the age of 12 reportedly told another juvenile that during the night at the motel room, Flook had touched her inappropriately.

That juvenile then informed an adult who conveyed the allegation to the victim's biological father. He then contacted the Whitman County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Brett Myers conducted the investigation of the girl's allegations and testified extensively during Flook's trials in Asotin County Superior Court.

In 2016, an Asotin County jury convicted Flook of first-degree rape of a child and child molestation as charged. At the time, the trial court sentenced him to 174 months to life in prison. The Court of Appeals reversed and remanded the case for a new trial due to "improper vouching for a witness."

A second jury, in 2018, acquitted Flook of the most serious charge of rape, but found him guilty of child molestation, according to previous court records. He was then sentenced to 186 months to life incarceration, which was 12 months longer than the sentence imposed for the same charge following the first trial, but still within the standard range.

Flook appealed that conviction and the Court of Appeals has affirmed it.

In his latest filing, the personal restraint petition, Flook raised four issues and argued that his conviction should be reversed because "his due process right to a fair trial was violated when the judge presiding over his trial was later convicted of crimes related to sexual misconduct;" "the judge’s conduct violated the non-constitutional appearance of fairness doctrine;" "the trial court abused its discretion in excluding impeachment evidence;" and "the trial court abused its discretion in admitting evidence of Flook’s lustful disposition toward the victim."

Flook contended that former Asotin County Superior Court Judge Scott Gallina’s sexual misconduct had a direct impact on his case.

"To support this argument, Flook points to several of the judge’s evidentiary decisions and argues that they demonstrate actual bias and suggest that Judge Gallina was attempting to camouflage his own misconduct. Flook also points out that the victim advocate and court employees involved in his case were victims of Judge Gallina’s misconduct and Judge Gallina made suggestive and inappropriate comments during the trial," the Court of Appeals ruled. "After carefully reviewing the record, we conclude that Flook has failed to demonstrate that Judge Gallina’s misconduct created an unacceptable risk of bias or directly impacted Flook’s trial sufficient to demonstrate a conflict of interest that requires reversal."

Both trials were presided over by Gallina, who was arrested in April 2019 and charged with several felonies related to sexual misconduct against several courthouse employees. Those charges included assault, indecent liberties, and rape. The incidents occurred at the courthouse and in chambers, including during breaks in court proceedings while people remained in the courtroom. Gallina’s sexual harassment was alleged to have occurred over the same time period as Flook’s trials, court documents say.

Gallina pled guilty nearly a year ago to one count of third-degree assault with sexual motivation and one count of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison on July 11, 2022.

"Flook argues that there was an undue risk that Judge Gallina’s misconduct and the subsequent investigation influenced Judge Gallina’s decisions at Flook’s trial in violation of due process. The State responds that Flook has failed to demonstrate that Judge Gallina was laboring under a conflict of interest at the time of Flook’s trial because there is no evidence that Judge Gallina knew of any potential or pending investigation into his actions at the time of the trial," the Court says.

"Flook also points out that Judge Gallina took specific steps to hide his misconduct and argues that Judge Gallina was motivated by his fear of being caught. The record shows that Judge Gallina’s sexual misconduct persisted for over a decade. While some of his actions demonstrate a general concern with being caught, “there is no reason to believe Judge Gallina was laboring under a conflict between his duties as a jurist and a desire to avoid criminal prosecution," the Court says. "Flook fails to cite any authority demonstrating an unacceptable risk of bias when the judge is unaware of impending charges."

The Court of Appeals has previously rejected the argument that Gallina’s misconduct was sufficient to require reversal and remand of cases in which he presided before charges were filed against him.

"While we agree that the trial court erred in admitting evidence to show lustful disposition, Flook is not entitled to relief because he has failed to show that the error caused a fundamental defect in the proceedings that inherently resulted in a complete miscarriage of justice. We disagree with the remainder of Flook’s arguments and deny his petition," the Court of Appeals ruled.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sex offender# Court of Appeals# Washington State# Scott Gallina# Sexual Misconduct

Comments / 0

Published by

I am old-school journalism - who, what, where, when, why, and how; and "leave your opinion out of it." Decades of experience covering the region of north-central Idaho and southeast Washington State.

Lewiston, ID
174 followers

More from Mia Carlson

Clarkston, WA

Former IT Manager's Appeal for 2021 Child Porn Convictions Denied by Court of Appeals

SPOKANE, WA - The Washington State Court of Appeals, Division III has denied a 59-year-old Clarkston man's appeal of his child pornography convictions. Linden K. Thomas was sentenced to 57 months in prison following a bench trial in September 2021. According to Department of Corrections records, he is being held at the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell. It is the largest prison by capacity in the state.

Read full story
Idaho State

Former Idaho Legislative Intern Sues Former North-Central Idaho Lawmakers in Federal Court

BOISE, ID - Two former Idaho State lawmakers, including one who is serving a prison sentence for the rape of a teenage intern, are being sued by the female victim. Plaintiff Jane Doe, who resides in Canyon County, was serving as an intern for the Idaho Legislature during the 2021 session. She filed a federal lawsuit yesterday against Aaron von Ehlinger, a former Nez Perce County legislator; and Priscilla Giddings, a former legislator from Idaho County.

Read full story
2 comments
Clarkston, WA

First of Three Information Fairs About Proposed CHS Bond Election Set For This Evening

CLARKSTON, WA - Three open house-style information fairs will be held this month to share details about the educational impact of reinvesting in Charles Francis Adams (Clarkston) High School, as well as the facility design and phasing details.

Read full story
Asotin, WA

Wisconsin Man Arrested in SE Washington State After Allegedly Crashing His Car Multiple Times & Stealing Excavator

ASOTIN, WA - A 28-year-old Wisconsin man who allegedly injured a family member, crashed his car multiple times, and then stole an excavator was arrested early Saturday morning on a variety of charges. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, Lucas Franklin was visiting family in Asotin late Friday night when he reportedly became angry for an unknown reason while he was sitting in his 2012 Ford Fusion, drinking alcohol and listening to music with a family member.

Read full story
15 comments
Idaho State

Central Idaho Elk Hunting Equipment & Education Business Sues North Idaho Business Claiming Trademark Infringement

COEUR D'ALENE, ID - A popular elk hunting equipment and education business has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit in federal court against another Idaho business. Jacobsen Outdoor Group of Donnelly, doing business as Elk101 and Elk101.com, alleges that Rocky Mountain Hunting Calls & Supplies of Post Falls no longer had the use of its trademarks as of January 1st but has continued to sell its products on its website.

Read full story
Washington State

WA Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Value Village in Case Filed by State AG's Office Over its Advertising Practices

OLYMPIA, WA - The Washington State Supreme Court has ruled in favor of TVI Inc., a Bellevue-based business that is the largest for-profit thrift retailer in the world, generating more than $1 billion in annual revenue. It runs 330 stores worldwide and 20 Value Village stores in Washington State.

Read full story
7 comments
Asotin County, WA

Public Can Comment on New PFAS Cleanup Guidance; Five Sites in Asotin County, More Than 14,000 Statewide

CLARKSTON, WA - The public is invited to review and comment on the Washington State Department of Ecology's draft cleanup guidance for contamination and cleanup of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances through March 3rd. PFAS are a large group of manufactured chemicals used in a variety of industries since the 1940s. They are soluble in water, colorless, odorless, and tasteless.

Read full story
Asotin County, WA

SE Washington Lawmaker Hopeful Fire Suppression Bill Will Finally Pass to Help Small, Local Fire Departments

CLARKSTON, WA - Progress is being made on a wildland fire suppression bill that 9th District Representative Mary Dye (R-Pomeroy) has been working on since 2016. House Bill 1498 was developed with the help of Asotin County Fire District 1 Chief Noel Hardin. They had discussed how difficult it was for rural fire departments to get initial approval for aircraft to be used in initial attacks. Dye says the process is too slow for the flash fuels such as grass, brush, and timber in the rural regions.

Read full story
1 comments
Moscow, ID

Moscow (ID) Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Nearly $122,000 From Moscow Walmart

MOSCOW, ID - A 34-year-old Moscow woman faces up to 20 years in federal prison for allegedly embezzling nearly $122,000 from the Moscow Walmart store while she was employed as an asset protection specialist. April Fern Snegosky is charged with one count of Wire Fraud in the Idaho District of U.S. District Court for devising a scheme to obtain money by means of false and fraudulent pretenses.

Read full story
15 comments
Garfield County, WA

Prescribed Burn in Southeast Washington State Gets Out of Control & Destroys Barn

POMEROY, WA - A prescribed burn in the 100 block of Washboard Road north of Pomeroy got out of control today and destroyed a barn. Garfield County Fire District 1 Chief James Cleveland says the building was about 40'x80' in size; it had machinery and hay stored inside of it.

Read full story
Sandpoint, ID

Federal Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against North Idaho Data Broker, Kochava; Company Was Sued by FTC Last Year

COEUR D'ALENE, ID - A federal class action lawsuit has been filed against a north Idaho data broker for allegedly tracking tens of millions of peoples' electronic sensitive data. Cindy Murphy is a resident of King County, Washington who claims Kochava sold her data, including her geolocation data, which the company reportedly acquired through the use of a third-party application on her mobile device.

Read full story
Washington State

Easterday Files Federal Antitrust Lawsuit Against Tyson, Claims Unfair & Abusive Business Practices

SPOKANE, WA - A 51-year-old Columbia Basin cattle rancher who pled guilty to a multi-million dollar "ghost cattle" scam has again sued Tyson Fresh Meats, a subsidiary of Tyson Foods, Inc., this time claiming "anticompetitive, unfair, abusive, unjustly discriminatory, and deceptive acts and practices." Cody Easterday was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for defrauding Tyson and another company out of more than $244 million by charging the companies for the purported costs of purchasing and feeding an estimated 265,000 head of cattle that did not exist.

Read full story

Clearwater Paper Announces 4th Quarter & 2022 Financial Results

SPOKANE, WA - Clearwater Paper Corporation, a supplier of consumer tissue and bleached paperboard, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. In a teleconference, President and Chief Executive Officer Arsen Kitch discussed fourth-quarter highlights. Among them were setbacks during a planned maintenance outage at the Lewiston, Idaho mill which resulted in a loss of around $5 million, officials say.

Read full story
Washington State

Washington State Lawmakers Hold Bipartisan Press Conference to Address Domestic Violence Legislation

OLYMPIA, WA - Twenty percent of all murders in Washington State are the result of domestic violence. A quarter of rapes and more than half of simple assaults are as well. Washington State legislators held a press conference today at the State Capitol to discuss domestic violence proposals under consideration by the 2023 Legislature.

Read full story
5 comments
Clarkston, WA

Clarkston School District Patrons to Vote on High School Reconstruction

CLARKSTON, WA - The Clarkston School Board tonight (agenda) voted unanimously in support of a resolution to seek voter approval of a 25-year Capital Improvements Bond to reconstruct the high school. District patrons will decide the future of the long-planned improvements during a Special Election in April.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington State

February is the Month of Love & Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

CLARKSTON, WA - February is known as the month of love, but it is also Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, a national effort to raise awareness about teen dating violence. Dating abuse is a pattern of coercive, intimidating, or manipulative behaviors used to exert power or control over a partner. Each year, it is estimated that 1.5 million teens experience dating abuse of some type, but only 33% will seek help.

Read full story
1 comments
Idaho State

Financial Literacy Bill Passes Idaho House, Would Require Schools to Teach About Finances

BOISE, ID - The Idaho House fast-tracked a bill that would require high schools to offer a financial literacy class. House Bill 92 was quickly and unanimously passed. It now moves on to the Idaho Senate for consideration.

Read full story
10 comments
Spokane, WA

Federal Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Gritman Medical, Alleges Overprescribing Caused Overdose Death of Woman

SPOKANE, WA - A Whitman County man has filed a federal negligence and wrongful death lawsuit against a Palouse hospital, one of its clinics, and two of its employees for what he claims was the overprescribing of medication for his wife of nearly 27 years. Susan Cox, who was 54 years old at the time of her death last August, allegedly died after being found unconscious following an overdose. (Read the complaint below)

Read full story
5 comments
Washington State

Legislation Would Give Local Washington Govts More Control Over Gray Wolf Management

OLYMPIA, WA - A measure that would provide more flexibility for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to collaborate with local governments in managing gray wolves was the topic of a hearing this morning in the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. According to data, of the 33 active wolf packs in Washington State, 22 of them reside in northeast Washington or approximately 67% of the total pack population.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy