Asotin, WA

Wisconsin Man Arrested in SE Washington State After Allegedly Crashing His Car Multiple Times & Stealing Excavator

Mia Carlson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K0V6I_0l9yXyIv00
Wisconsin man arrested by Asotin County Sheriff's deputies over the weekend.Photo byAsotin County Sheriff's Office

ASOTIN, WA - A 28-year-old Wisconsin man who allegedly injured a family member, crashed his car multiple times, and then stole an excavator was arrested early Saturday morning on a variety of charges. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, Lucas Franklin was visiting family in Asotin late Friday night when he reportedly became angry for an unknown reason while he was sitting in his 2012 Ford Fusion, drinking alcohol and listening to music with a family member.

Franklin allegedly began driving recklessly on the property as the family member sat with the passenger door open and his legs outside of the car resulting in a minor injury to his legs as Franklin backed into a flower pot and pole. Court documents say he then reportedly took off down Asotin Creek Road with the family member remaining inside the car. He then crashed, hitting a deer and a guardrail.

The affidavit says Franklin drove back to the property and the family member was able to exit the car. Officials say Franklin then began driving his car up and down the driveway while blaring his music. He exited the car but left it in gear and it rolled into the back of a pickup, breaking a taillight, officials say.

When Asotin County Sheriff's deputies responded a short time later, the affidavit says they heard a revving engine coming from a neighboring property and were told it was Franklin. They went to the site and allegedly told Franklin to stop and talk to them but he entered his car and took off southbound on Asotin Creek Road. Law enforcement officials searched several areas but could not locate him.

At about 4:14 a.m., dispatchers received a call advising that an individual had discovered a Ford passenger car about 50 feet off the road near the intersection of Cloverland Road and Harlow Ridge Road. It had gone through a fence and struck a tree, court documents say.

While searching for the crash, deputies learned that an individual came upon an excavator being driven on Cloverland Road without lights. He pulled over and recognized the driver as Franklin and attempted to help him, but Franklin reportedly became "verbally aggressive" toward the man. The affidavit says that the individual also reportedly told deputies that while in the area he witnessed a gray SUV arrive, pick up Franklin, and then drive toward Asotin.

Deputies were able to locate that vehicle and initiated a traffic stop near milepost five (KM 8) on Cloverland Road. Franklin was taken into custody and booked into the Asotin County Jail at 5:30 a.m. on charges of Domestic Violence-Reckless Driving; Driving While License Suspended, 3rd Degree; Domestic Violence-Assault, 4th Degree; and Domestic Violence-Malicious Mischief, 3rd Degree.

The owner of the excavator was contacted and told deputies that a friend had located the equipment and returned it to its original location, which was about one mile from where Franklin had allegedly left it. It appeared there was no damage except for "it appeared Lucas had spit on the windshield," the affidavit says. The owner did not wish to file charges in the case.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Washington State# Wisconsin# Asotin County# Arrest# Law enforcement

Comments / 15

Published by

I am old-school journalism - who, what, where, when, why, and how; and "leave your opinion out of it." Decades of experience covering the region of north-central Idaho and southeast Washington State.

Lewiston, ID
173 followers

More from Mia Carlson

Idaho State

Former Idaho Legislative Intern Sues Former North-Central Idaho Lawmakers in Federal Court

BOISE, ID - Two former Idaho State lawmakers, including one who is serving a prison sentence for the rape of a teenage intern, are being sued by the female victim. Plaintiff Jane Doe, who resides in Canyon County, was serving as an intern for the Idaho Legislature during the 2021 session. She filed a federal lawsuit yesterday against Aaron von Ehlinger, a former Nez Perce County legislator; and Priscilla Giddings, a former legislator from Idaho County.

Read full story
2 comments
Clarkston, WA

First of Three Information Fairs About Proposed CHS Bond Election Set For This Evening

CLARKSTON, WA - Three open house-style information fairs will be held this month to share details about the educational impact of reinvesting in Charles Francis Adams (Clarkston) High School, as well as the facility design and phasing details.

Read full story
Idaho State

Central Idaho Elk Hunting Equipment & Education Business Sues North Idaho Business Claiming Trademark Infringement

COEUR D'ALENE, ID - A popular elk hunting equipment and education business has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit in federal court against another Idaho business. Jacobsen Outdoor Group of Donnelly, doing business as Elk101 and Elk101.com, alleges that Rocky Mountain Hunting Calls & Supplies of Post Falls no longer had the use of its trademarks as of January 1st but has continued to sell its products on its website.

Read full story
Washington State

WA Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Value Village in Case Filed by State AG's Office Over its Advertising Practices

OLYMPIA, WA - The Washington State Supreme Court has ruled in favor of TVI Inc., a Bellevue-based business that is the largest for-profit thrift retailer in the world, generating more than $1 billion in annual revenue. It runs 330 stores worldwide and 20 Value Village stores in Washington State.

Read full story
7 comments
Asotin County, WA

Public Can Comment on New PFAS Cleanup Guidance; Five Sites in Asotin County, More Than 14,000 Statewide

CLARKSTON, WA - The public is invited to review and comment on the Washington State Department of Ecology's draft cleanup guidance for contamination and cleanup of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances through March 3rd. PFAS are a large group of manufactured chemicals used in a variety of industries since the 1940s. They are soluble in water, colorless, odorless, and tasteless.

Read full story
Asotin County, WA

SE Washington Lawmaker Hopeful Fire Suppression Bill Will Finally Pass to Help Small, Local Fire Departments

CLARKSTON, WA - Progress is being made on a wildland fire suppression bill that 9th District Representative Mary Dye (R-Pomeroy) has been working on since 2016. House Bill 1498 was developed with the help of Asotin County Fire District 1 Chief Noel Hardin. They had discussed how difficult it was for rural fire departments to get initial approval for aircraft to be used in initial attacks. Dye says the process is too slow for the flash fuels such as grass, brush, and timber in the rural regions.

Read full story
1 comments
Moscow, ID

Moscow (ID) Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Nearly $122,000 From Moscow Walmart

MOSCOW, ID - A 34-year-old Moscow woman faces up to 20 years in federal prison for allegedly embezzling nearly $122,000 from the Moscow Walmart store while she was employed as an asset protection specialist. April Fern Snegosky is charged with one count of Wire Fraud in the Idaho District of U.S. District Court for devising a scheme to obtain money by means of false and fraudulent pretenses.

Read full story
15 comments
Garfield County, WA

Prescribed Burn in Southeast Washington State Gets Out of Control & Destroys Barn

POMEROY, WA - A prescribed burn in the 100 block of Washboard Road north of Pomeroy got out of control today and destroyed a barn. Garfield County Fire District 1 Chief James Cleveland says the building was about 40'x80' in size; it had machinery and hay stored inside of it.

Read full story
Sandpoint, ID

Federal Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against North Idaho Data Broker, Kochava; Company Was Sued by FTC Last Year

COEUR D'ALENE, ID - A federal class action lawsuit has been filed against a north Idaho data broker for allegedly tracking tens of millions of peoples' electronic sensitive data. Cindy Murphy is a resident of King County, Washington who claims Kochava sold her data, including her geolocation data, which the company reportedly acquired through the use of a third-party application on her mobile device.

Read full story
Washington State

Easterday Files Federal Antitrust Lawsuit Against Tyson, Claims Unfair & Abusive Business Practices

SPOKANE, WA - A 51-year-old Columbia Basin cattle rancher who pled guilty to a multi-million dollar "ghost cattle" scam has again sued Tyson Fresh Meats, a subsidiary of Tyson Foods, Inc., this time claiming "anticompetitive, unfair, abusive, unjustly discriminatory, and deceptive acts and practices." Cody Easterday was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for defrauding Tyson and another company out of more than $244 million by charging the companies for the purported costs of purchasing and feeding an estimated 265,000 head of cattle that did not exist.

Read full story

Clearwater Paper Announces 4th Quarter & 2022 Financial Results

SPOKANE, WA - Clearwater Paper Corporation, a supplier of consumer tissue and bleached paperboard, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. In a teleconference, President and Chief Executive Officer Arsen Kitch discussed fourth-quarter highlights. Among them were setbacks during a planned maintenance outage at the Lewiston, Idaho mill which resulted in a loss of around $5 million, officials say.

Read full story
Washington State

Washington State Lawmakers Hold Bipartisan Press Conference to Address Domestic Violence Legislation

OLYMPIA, WA - Twenty percent of all murders in Washington State are the result of domestic violence. A quarter of rapes and more than half of simple assaults are as well. Washington State legislators held a press conference today at the State Capitol to discuss domestic violence proposals under consideration by the 2023 Legislature.

Read full story
5 comments
Clarkston, WA

Clarkston School District Patrons to Vote on High School Reconstruction

CLARKSTON, WA - The Clarkston School Board tonight (agenda) voted unanimously in support of a resolution to seek voter approval of a 25-year Capital Improvements Bond to reconstruct the high school. District patrons will decide the future of the long-planned improvements during a Special Election in April.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington State

February is the Month of Love & Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

CLARKSTON, WA - February is known as the month of love, but it is also Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, a national effort to raise awareness about teen dating violence. Dating abuse is a pattern of coercive, intimidating, or manipulative behaviors used to exert power or control over a partner. Each year, it is estimated that 1.5 million teens experience dating abuse of some type, but only 33% will seek help.

Read full story
1 comments
Idaho State

Financial Literacy Bill Passes Idaho House, Would Require Schools to Teach About Finances

BOISE, ID - The Idaho House fast-tracked a bill that would require high schools to offer a financial literacy class. House Bill 92 was quickly and unanimously passed. It now moves on to the Idaho Senate for consideration.

Read full story
10 comments
Spokane, WA

Federal Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Gritman Medical, Alleges Overprescribing Caused Overdose Death of Woman

SPOKANE, WA - A Whitman County man has filed a federal negligence and wrongful death lawsuit against a Palouse hospital, one of its clinics, and two of its employees for what he claims was the overprescribing of medication for his wife of nearly 27 years. Susan Cox, who was 54 years old at the time of her death last August, allegedly died after being found unconscious following an overdose. (Read the complaint below)

Read full story
5 comments
Washington State

Legislation Would Give Local Washington Govts More Control Over Gray Wolf Management

OLYMPIA, WA - A measure that would provide more flexibility for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to collaborate with local governments in managing gray wolves was the topic of a hearing this morning in the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. According to data, of the 33 active wolf packs in Washington State, 22 of them reside in northeast Washington or approximately 67% of the total pack population.

Read full story
14 comments
Nez Perce County, ID

BREAKING: Nez Perce County K9 Officer Fired, Files Notice of Tort Claim

LEWISTON, ID - A Nez Perce County Sheriff's K9 Deputy who was fired from the agency in January has filed a tort claim notice against approximately 25 people - including county officials, law enforcement officers (Nez Perce County and Nez Perce Tribal Police), and two Nez Perce Tribal members. A notice must be filed by those wishing to file a claim of damages against any state agency.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy