Central Idaho Elk Hunting Equipment & Education Business Sues North Idaho Business Claiming Trademark Infringement

Mia Carlson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WWIg4_0l9kX1kx00
Rocky Mountain Hunting Calls continues to sell Elk101 products on its website.Photo byRocky Mountain Hunting Calls

COEUR D'ALENE, ID - A popular elk hunting equipment and education business has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit in federal court against another Idaho business. Jacobsen Outdoor Group of Donnelly, doing business as Elk101 and Elk101.com, alleges that Rocky Mountain Hunting Calls & Supplies of Post Falls no longer had the use of its trademarks as of January 1st but has continued to sell its products on its website.

Corey Jacobsen, an 11-time World Champion elk caller and professional hunter, established his business in 2004 with the Elk101 social media and internet sites being adopted in 2009, according to the lawsuit. The business added an online store and began selling elk hunting gear using the Elk101 trademark shortly thereafter.

"In its first 5 years, the Elk101 website grew to generating over 5 million page views annually. In 2016, total pageviews increased to over 7 million. And in 2017, pageviews surpassed 9 million," court documents say.

In 2015, Elk101 began developing “The University of Elk Hunting” online course, which provides educational and instructional services related to elk calling and hunting.

"Elk101 created the curriculum, wrote the copy for each chapter, produced the images for each chapter, and created the video components used in each chapter. The course was first offered in June 2016. Through November 2022, nearly 27,000 unique users have signed up for a membership to “The University of Elk Hunting” online course, with over 54,000 orders being placed. Elk101’s “The University of Elk Hunting” online course is considered to be the
most comprehensive resource for elk hunters," the lawsuit says.

Jacobsen Outdoor Group claims that it owns common law rights in numerous trademarks based on Elk101’s use in commerce in connection with elk calls, camping and hunting equipment and gear, camping and hunting services, and hunting education services throughout the United States.

In 2010, with the popularity of Elk101 growing, RMHC reportedly approached Elk101 about the possibility of creating an Elk101-branded diaphragm elk call that could be promoted on both company platforms. This diaphragm elk call became the ELK101 ALL-STAR diaphragm elk call. They agreed RMHC would have a license to distribute and sell products bearing certain Elk101 trademarks, and, in return, RMHC would pay a 10% royalty. That agreement did not contain express terms regarding duration or termination.

"Starting in Q1 of 2011, RMHC began making quarterly royalty payments pursuant to the Royalty Agreement. From 2011 through 2021, RMHC’s royalty payments steadily increased," court documents say.

In May 2022, RMHC allegedly made a payment to Elk101, which RMHC represented as its quarterly royalty payment for first-quarter 2022 sales.

"This payment, however, was over 80 percent lower than the Q1 2021 royalty payment from RMHC to Elk101," according to the lawsuit.

In July 2022, RMHC made a second-quarter payment to Elk101. However, the lawsuit says it was over 60% lower than the Q2 2021 royalty payment from RMHC to Elk101.

"In May 2022, and again in July 2022, Elk101 expressed surprise and concern to RMHC about the decreased royalty payments. In July 2022, Elk101 asked RMHC for an accounting of RMHC’s sales of products bearing one or more of Elk101’s Trademarks, including an accounting of RMHC’s accounts receivable. RMHC did not provide Elk101 the requested accounting information," court documents say.

On November 19, 2022, Elk101 emailed RMHC to notify the company that the royalty agreement, including RMHC’s license of Elk101’s trademarks, would be terminated effective December 31, 2022. Elk101 demanded that RMHC cease all sales of any product bearing one or more of Elk101’s Trademarks; and informed the company that Elk101 would be realigning its brand with a manufacturer other than RMHC, according to the lawsuit.

As of January 1st, the lawsuit claims, RMHC began infringing Elk101’s trademarks "by intentionally continuing to sell and offer for sale products bearing one or more of Elk101’s Trademarks without Elk101’s authorization, permission, or consent, and without a license from Elk101. For example, RMHC intentionally continues to sell and offer for sale products bearing one or more of Elk101’s Trademarks without Elk101’s authorization, permission, or consent, and without a license via RMHC’s 2023 product catalog."

A review of RMHC's website today shows that products containing the Elk101 trademarks continue to be sold. (see photo)

In addition to trademark infringement, Elk101 alleges RMHC filed a U.S. Trademark Application for the word mark "ELK101" on February 17th for game calls and hunting game calls, claiming it had first used the mark in commerce as early as 2014.

"In the...Application, RMHC’s President, Dale Ames, declared to the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office under penalty of fine or imprisonment or both, that RMHC is the owner of the ELK101 mark, and/or that RMHC is entitled to use the ELK101 mark in commerce," court documents say, adding that Ames also declared "that no other persons have the right to use the ELK101 mark in commerce."

Elk101 reiterated that it had first used the trademark in commerce as early as 2011.

Meanwhile, RMHC filed a civil action in Idaho State court in February against Jacobsen personally, asserting claims for trade-secret misappropriation and breach of contract.

"In the Idaho Action, RMHC does not identify what specifically is supposedly a trade secret, alleging only that it supplied Mr. Jacobsen with “RMHC products, trade secrets, logos, and intellectual property, including film, pictures, and processes of manufacturing,” the court document says. "In the Idaho Action, RMHC does not explain or even state how, when, or where Mr. Jacobsen allegedly misappropriated RMHC’s alleged trade secret, alleging only that Mr. Jacobsen “continues to use … RMHC’s … trade secrets.”

In addition to requesting a jury trial, Jacobsen Outdoor Group asked the court for an award of damages "adequate to compensate Elk101 for RMHC’s infringement of Elk101’s Trademarks, unfair competition, breach of contract, and tortious interference; including unpaid royalties, lost profits, and disgorgement of RMHC’s profits; [an] award of Elk101’s reasonable costs and attorney’s fees; and...further relief as this Court deems just and proper."

Case 2:23-cv-00088-DCN

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# hunting# elk# Idaho# federal lawsuit# business

Comments / 0

Published by

I am old-school journalism - who, what, where, when, why, and how; and "leave your opinion out of it." Decades of experience covering the region of north-central Idaho and southeast Washington State.

Lewiston, ID
173 followers

More from Mia Carlson

Idaho State

Former Idaho Legislative Intern Sues Former North-Central Idaho Lawmakers in Federal Court

BOISE, ID - Two former Idaho State lawmakers, including one who is serving a prison sentence for the rape of a teenage intern, are being sued by the female victim. Plaintiff Jane Doe, who resides in Canyon County, was serving as an intern for the Idaho Legislature during the 2021 session. She filed a federal lawsuit yesterday against Aaron von Ehlinger, a former Nez Perce County legislator; and Priscilla Giddings, a former legislator from Idaho County.

Read full story
2 comments
Clarkston, WA

First of Three Information Fairs About Proposed CHS Bond Election Set For This Evening

CLARKSTON, WA - Three open house-style information fairs will be held this month to share details about the educational impact of reinvesting in Charles Francis Adams (Clarkston) High School, as well as the facility design and phasing details.

Read full story
Asotin, WA

Wisconsin Man Arrested in SE Washington State After Allegedly Crashing His Car Multiple Times & Stealing Excavator

ASOTIN, WA - A 28-year-old Wisconsin man who allegedly injured a family member, crashed his car multiple times, and then stole an excavator was arrested early Saturday morning on a variety of charges. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, Lucas Franklin was visiting family in Asotin late Friday night when he reportedly became angry for an unknown reason while he was sitting in his 2012 Ford Fusion, drinking alcohol and listening to music with a family member.

Read full story
15 comments
Washington State

WA Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Value Village in Case Filed by State AG's Office Over its Advertising Practices

OLYMPIA, WA - The Washington State Supreme Court has ruled in favor of TVI Inc., a Bellevue-based business that is the largest for-profit thrift retailer in the world, generating more than $1 billion in annual revenue. It runs 330 stores worldwide and 20 Value Village stores in Washington State.

Read full story
7 comments
Asotin County, WA

Public Can Comment on New PFAS Cleanup Guidance; Five Sites in Asotin County, More Than 14,000 Statewide

CLARKSTON, WA - The public is invited to review and comment on the Washington State Department of Ecology's draft cleanup guidance for contamination and cleanup of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances through March 3rd. PFAS are a large group of manufactured chemicals used in a variety of industries since the 1940s. They are soluble in water, colorless, odorless, and tasteless.

Read full story
Asotin County, WA

SE Washington Lawmaker Hopeful Fire Suppression Bill Will Finally Pass to Help Small, Local Fire Departments

CLARKSTON, WA - Progress is being made on a wildland fire suppression bill that 9th District Representative Mary Dye (R-Pomeroy) has been working on since 2016. House Bill 1498 was developed with the help of Asotin County Fire District 1 Chief Noel Hardin. They had discussed how difficult it was for rural fire departments to get initial approval for aircraft to be used in initial attacks. Dye says the process is too slow for the flash fuels such as grass, brush, and timber in the rural regions.

Read full story
1 comments
Moscow, ID

Moscow (ID) Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Nearly $122,000 From Moscow Walmart

MOSCOW, ID - A 34-year-old Moscow woman faces up to 20 years in federal prison for allegedly embezzling nearly $122,000 from the Moscow Walmart store while she was employed as an asset protection specialist. April Fern Snegosky is charged with one count of Wire Fraud in the Idaho District of U.S. District Court for devising a scheme to obtain money by means of false and fraudulent pretenses.

Read full story
15 comments
Garfield County, WA

Prescribed Burn in Southeast Washington State Gets Out of Control & Destroys Barn

POMEROY, WA - A prescribed burn in the 100 block of Washboard Road north of Pomeroy got out of control today and destroyed a barn. Garfield County Fire District 1 Chief James Cleveland says the building was about 40'x80' in size; it had machinery and hay stored inside of it.

Read full story
Sandpoint, ID

Federal Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against North Idaho Data Broker, Kochava; Company Was Sued by FTC Last Year

COEUR D'ALENE, ID - A federal class action lawsuit has been filed against a north Idaho data broker for allegedly tracking tens of millions of peoples' electronic sensitive data. Cindy Murphy is a resident of King County, Washington who claims Kochava sold her data, including her geolocation data, which the company reportedly acquired through the use of a third-party application on her mobile device.

Read full story
Washington State

Easterday Files Federal Antitrust Lawsuit Against Tyson, Claims Unfair & Abusive Business Practices

SPOKANE, WA - A 51-year-old Columbia Basin cattle rancher who pled guilty to a multi-million dollar "ghost cattle" scam has again sued Tyson Fresh Meats, a subsidiary of Tyson Foods, Inc., this time claiming "anticompetitive, unfair, abusive, unjustly discriminatory, and deceptive acts and practices." Cody Easterday was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for defrauding Tyson and another company out of more than $244 million by charging the companies for the purported costs of purchasing and feeding an estimated 265,000 head of cattle that did not exist.

Read full story

Clearwater Paper Announces 4th Quarter & 2022 Financial Results

SPOKANE, WA - Clearwater Paper Corporation, a supplier of consumer tissue and bleached paperboard, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. In a teleconference, President and Chief Executive Officer Arsen Kitch discussed fourth-quarter highlights. Among them were setbacks during a planned maintenance outage at the Lewiston, Idaho mill which resulted in a loss of around $5 million, officials say.

Read full story
Washington State

Washington State Lawmakers Hold Bipartisan Press Conference to Address Domestic Violence Legislation

OLYMPIA, WA - Twenty percent of all murders in Washington State are the result of domestic violence. A quarter of rapes and more than half of simple assaults are as well. Washington State legislators held a press conference today at the State Capitol to discuss domestic violence proposals under consideration by the 2023 Legislature.

Read full story
5 comments
Clarkston, WA

Clarkston School District Patrons to Vote on High School Reconstruction

CLARKSTON, WA - The Clarkston School Board tonight (agenda) voted unanimously in support of a resolution to seek voter approval of a 25-year Capital Improvements Bond to reconstruct the high school. District patrons will decide the future of the long-planned improvements during a Special Election in April.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington State

February is the Month of Love & Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

CLARKSTON, WA - February is known as the month of love, but it is also Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, a national effort to raise awareness about teen dating violence. Dating abuse is a pattern of coercive, intimidating, or manipulative behaviors used to exert power or control over a partner. Each year, it is estimated that 1.5 million teens experience dating abuse of some type, but only 33% will seek help.

Read full story
1 comments
Idaho State

Financial Literacy Bill Passes Idaho House, Would Require Schools to Teach About Finances

BOISE, ID - The Idaho House fast-tracked a bill that would require high schools to offer a financial literacy class. House Bill 92 was quickly and unanimously passed. It now moves on to the Idaho Senate for consideration.

Read full story
10 comments
Spokane, WA

Federal Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Gritman Medical, Alleges Overprescribing Caused Overdose Death of Woman

SPOKANE, WA - A Whitman County man has filed a federal negligence and wrongful death lawsuit against a Palouse hospital, one of its clinics, and two of its employees for what he claims was the overprescribing of medication for his wife of nearly 27 years. Susan Cox, who was 54 years old at the time of her death last August, allegedly died after being found unconscious following an overdose. (Read the complaint below)

Read full story
5 comments
Washington State

Legislation Would Give Local Washington Govts More Control Over Gray Wolf Management

OLYMPIA, WA - A measure that would provide more flexibility for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to collaborate with local governments in managing gray wolves was the topic of a hearing this morning in the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. According to data, of the 33 active wolf packs in Washington State, 22 of them reside in northeast Washington or approximately 67% of the total pack population.

Read full story
14 comments
Nez Perce County, ID

BREAKING: Nez Perce County K9 Officer Fired, Files Notice of Tort Claim

LEWISTON, ID - A Nez Perce County Sheriff's K9 Deputy who was fired from the agency in January has filed a tort claim notice against approximately 25 people - including county officials, law enforcement officers (Nez Perce County and Nez Perce Tribal Police), and two Nez Perce Tribal members. A notice must be filed by those wishing to file a claim of damages against any state agency.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy