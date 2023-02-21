Public Can Comment on New PFAS Cleanup Guidance; Five Sites in Asotin County, More Than 14,000 Statewide

CLARKSTON, WA - The public is invited to review and comment on the Washington State Department of Ecology's draft cleanup guidance for contamination and cleanup of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances through March 3rd. PFAS are a large group of manufactured chemicals used in a variety of industries since the 1940s. They are soluble in water, colorless, odorless, and tasteless.

Recent studies have linked PFAS exposure to thyroid disease, immune system disruption, risk of cancer, and low birth weight, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Drinking water and consumer products are major pathways of human exposure to PFAS and most never disappear from the environment.

There are 14,003 sites throughout Washington State which are either undergoing cleanup or are awaiting further investigation and/or cleanup, including in Asotin, Garfield, Columbia, and Whitman counties (see below).

For Asotin County, Ecology officials say cleanup has begun at five sites including the Clarkston School District bus garage, City of Clarkston street shop, Asotin County Landfill, Tri-State Memorial Hospital, and the Department of Transportation maintenance site in Anatone.

There are two sites in Garfield County; two sites in Columbia County; and 46 sites in Whitman County. (see below for links)

In June 2022, Ecology concluded that PFAS are hazardous substances under the Model Toxics Cleanup Program, Washington's environmental cleanup law. This means any PFAS releases need to be assessed for cleanup.

"We now have preliminary soil and groundwater cleanup levels for six of the most common PFAS compounds. This draft guidance provides the cleanup levels and gives potentially liable persons, cleanup project managers, and consultants a practical approach for cleaning up PFAS contamination at Washington sites under MTCA," the agency says.

This guidance is intended for people involved in cleaning up contaminated properties. It provides information and direction on:

  • Known PFAS impacts across Washington
  • Preliminary soil and groundwater cleanup levels
  • Sampling options for PFAS compounds
  • Approaches to minimize cross-contamination
  • Protective concentrations for ecological receptors
  • Field-demonstrated treatment technologies

Review the draft PFAS cleanup guidance

Comment on draft PFAS cleanup guidance

These lists contain information about sites that are undergoing cleanup and sites that are awaiting further investigation and/or cleanup:

ALL SITES IN WASHINGTON

SITES IN EASTERN WASHINGTON

ASOTIN COUNTY

Garfield County:

Columbia County

Whitman County

