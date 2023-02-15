Clearwater Paper Announces 4th Quarter & 2022 Financial Results

Spokane-Based Clearwater Paper Corp. Announces Q4 & Full Year 2022 Earnings. Photo by Clearwater Paper Corporation

SPOKANE, WA - Clearwater Paper Corporation, a supplier of consumer tissue and bleached paperboard, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. In a teleconference, President and Chief Executive Officer Arsen Kitch discussed fourth-quarter highlights. Among them were setbacks during a planned maintenance outage at the Lewiston, Idaho mill which resulted in a loss of around $5 million, officials say.

For the final quarter of last year, the Spokane-based company reported net sales of $527 million, an 8% increase compared to net sales of $490 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net loss for that quarter was $6 million compared to a net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 of $10 million.

For all of 2022, Clearwater Paper reported net sales of $2.1 billion, a 17% increase compared to net sales of $1.8 billion for the previous year. Net income for the full year was $46 million, compared to a net loss for 2021 of $28 million.

Kitch says since early 2021, the industry has experienced high operating rates with strong demand.

He adds that the company experienced a moderation in demand late in the fourth quarter which they believe was due to customers managing inventories after a strong year, and a return to more seasonal patterns.

From a consumer demand perspective, Kitch says they believe the paperboard is economically resilient given the end-use of the products.

With fourth-quarter operating results, Kitch says they completed a planned major maintenance outage at the Lewiston mill.

Fitch says he appreciates their employees addressing these unexpected challenges under difficult conditions during the holidays.

For the tissue business, Fitch says the overall performance was strong and they continue to observe consumers shifting their demand to private-branded tissue products to help offset the impacts of inflation.

He adds that the Lewiston paperboard maintenance outage issues also negatively impacted tissue-adjusted EBITDA by approximately $2 million in the fourth quarter.

Cost inflation has outpaced price increases in the company's tissue business over the past two years which has led to margin compression.

More details at Clearwater-Paper-Reports-Fourth-Quarter-and-Year-End-2022-Results-2023.