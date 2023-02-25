7 minute workout

7 minute workout

We understand that maintaining a regular workout routine can be challenging due to a busy lifestyle. However, we have good news for you! You can get a full-body workout in just seven minutes with our 7-minute workout routine. This high-intensity workout is designed to maximize results in a short amount of time. Let's dive into the details.

What is the 7-Minute Workout?

The 7-minute workout is a type of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) that involves 12 exercises performed for 30 seconds each, with 10 seconds of rest in between. The exercises target all major muscle groups and can be performed with just body weight or with light equipment such as dumbbells.

Benefits of the 7-Minute Workout

The 7-minute workout has several benefits that make it an attractive workout option. First, it is time-efficient, allowing you to get a full-body workout in just seven minutes. Second, it can be done anywhere, as it requires minimal equipment. Third, it can improve cardiovascular health and increase muscle strength and endurance. Lastly, it can help you burn calories and lose weight.

How to Perform the 7-Minute Workout

To perform the 7-minute workout, you will need a timer and a space to exercise. Here are the 12 exercises you will perform:

  1. Jumping jacks
  2. Wall sit
  3. Push-ups
  4. Abdominal crunches
  5. Step-ups onto a chair
  6. Squats
  7. Triceps dips on a chair
  8. Plank
  9. High knees running in place
  10. Lunges
  11. Push-ups with rotation
  12. Side plank

Perform each exercise for 30 seconds with 10 seconds of rest in between. Complete all 12 exercises in order, taking a 10-second rest between each exercise. Once you complete all 12 exercises, rest for one minute and repeat the circuit one to two more times, depending on your fitness level.

Tips for Performing the 7-Minute Workout

Before starting the 7-minute workout, it is important to warm up for five to 10 minutes to prevent injury. You can do a light cardio workout such as jogging in place, jumping jacks, or cycling on a stationary bike.

When performing the exercises, focus on proper form to prevent injury and maximize results. If you are a beginner, you can start with just body weight and gradually add weights as you progress. Also, listen to your body and modify the exercises as needed to prevent injury.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the 7-minute workout is a time-efficient and effective workout option that can help you achieve your fitness goals. It is a great option for those who are short on time or do not have access to a gym. By following our tips and performing the exercises with proper form, you can maximize the benefits of this workout and see results in a short amount of time. Give it a try and let us know how it works for you!

