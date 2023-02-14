How to Get Soft Pink Lips Naturally Tips and Home Remedies Photo by canva

Your smile is the prettiest thing on your face and it is incomplete without soft and pink lips. However, our lips are more sensitive than we think and are easily affected by factors such as harsh weather, pollution, and our eating habits. This can lead to dark and chapped lips, which can be a nightmare. Therefore, just like our skin, our lips also require extra care and attention to stay nourished and healthy.

What Makes Lips Dark and Chapped?

There are various reasons that make lips dark and chapped. Some of the most common reasons include:

Dehydration: Since lips do not have any oil glands, they tend to lose moisture quickly, which can lead to chapped lips. To prevent this, you should drink plenty of water and apply petroleum jelly or lip balm from time to time.

Smoking: Smoking exposes your lips to tar and nicotine, which can cause darkening of the skin and gums.

Licking Lips: When you lick your lips, it causes the skin to dry out continuously, leading to darkening and chapping of the lips.

Using Old Lipsticks: Old products are prone to bacterial growth, which can cause reactions and lead to dark and chapped lips.

Tips on How to Get Pink Lips Naturally

Now that we know what causes lips to darken and chap, let's explore some simple and effective home remedies to get soft, pink lips naturally.

Exfoliate Your Lips Regularly: Natural lip scrubs are very effective in shedding off dead skin cells from your lips and giving you softer lips. To make your own lip scrub, take one teaspoon of sugar and one teaspoon of honey, mix them, and gently massage on your lips for 30 seconds. Leave it for 2 minutes and rinse. Apply some petroleum jelly or your favorite lip balm. Use this scrub twice a week for best results.

Rose Petal Powder and Milk: Rose petal powder is known for its skin-lightening properties and can work wonders on your lips too. Mix one teaspoon of rose powder with one tablespoon of milk, apply it as a lip mask, and leave it for 20 minutes. You can apply this mask every day. After rinsing, apply lip balm. This will make your lips look nourished, softer, and lighter.

Honey and Turmeric: Turmeric is used in various ubtans to lighten skin, while honey has moisturizing properties. Take one teaspoon of honey, add a pinch of turmeric powder to it, mix them, and apply over your lips. Leave for 15 minutes and rinse. You can apply this lip mask 3-4 times a week. This mask is very useful for pigmented lips.

Use Fresh Makeup Products: Always check the expiry date before buying any makeup product, and keep checking from time to time. Once the product expires, stop using it. Sometimes, using products with harsh chemicals can be harmful to your skin as well as your lips. Switch to all-natural skincare and makeup products.

Aloe Vera Gel: Aloe vera has moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties that can help keep your lips nourished and healthy. Take a slice of aloe vera, scoop the gel out using a spoon, and store it in a glass container in the refrigerator after adding a few drops of almond oil to it. Use this gel as your regular lip balm.

Drink Enough Water: Drink 8-10 glasses of water daily to stay hydrated. It will prevent your lips and skin from drying and make your skin look more moisturized and plumper.

Eat Right: Consume more beets, watermelon, berries, and strawberries. They are full of nutrients and provide more hydration. You can also apply slices of these fruits to your