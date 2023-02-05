10 Minute Workout To Lose Belly Fat Photo by canva

Welcome to our 10 minute belly fat burning workout! This quick and effective routine is designed to target and tone your abdominal muscles, helping you to achieve a flat and toned tummy. Whether you’re short on time or just looking for a quick way to boost your fitness, this workout is perfect for you. So grab a mat, get ready to sweat, and let’s get started!

I. Warm-up

Before we dive into the main workout, it’s important to properly warm up your body to prevent injury and increase your performance. For this warm-up, we recommend starting with a 5 minute jog or jump rope session. This will get your heart rate up and loosen up your muscles. You can also add in some dynamic stretches such as leg swings and arm circles to further loosen up your body. Remember to listen to your body and only push yourself to a comfortable intensity level during the warm-up. Once you feel properly warmed up, we can move on to the first circuit of the workout.

5 minute jog or jump rope

II. Circuit 1

Circuit 1 is all about getting your heart rate up and strengthening your core muscles. The mountain climbers are a great way to start, as they will get your heart pumping and engage your abs, obliques, and lower back muscles. Next up are the bicycle crunches, which are a classic exercise that targets the entire abdominal region. Finally, the plank jacks will work your entire body, including your shoulders, arms, and legs, as well as your abs. Remember to keep your movements quick and controlled, and to breathe deeply as you work through each exercise. With this circuit, you’ll be well on your way to a stronger, leaner midsection!

20 mountain climbers

15 bicycle crunches

10 plank jacks

III. Circuit 2

Circuit 2 focuses on building strength and definition in your core muscles. The Russian twists with dumbbells will work your obliques, while the reverse crunches will target your lower abs. The side plank dips will engage your entire core as you hold yourself steady on one arm. Make sure to keep proper form and engage your abs throughout each exercise to get the most out of this circuit. Remember to take breaks as needed, but try to push yourself to complete all three exercises within the allotted time frame.

20 Russian twists with dumbbell

15 reverse crunches

10 side plank dips (each side)

IV. Circuit 3

Circuit 3 is designed to target and tone your abdominal muscles, helping you to achieve a flat and toned tummy. The first exercise in this circuit is hanging leg raises. To do this exercise, you will need a bar to hang from or a set of gymnastics rings. Start by hanging from the bar or rings with your hands positioned slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Engage your core and lift your legs up towards the bar or rings, then slowly lower them back down. Aim for 20 repetitions of this exercise.

Next, we have seated Russian twists with a medicine ball. To do this exercise, sit on the ground with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Hold a medicine ball in front of your chest with both hands. Engage your core and twist your upper body to the right, then to the left, passing the medicine ball back and forth. Aim for 15 repetitions of this exercise.

Finally, we have plank up downs. To do this exercise, start in a plank position with your hands positioned slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Engage your core and lower your right elbow to the ground, then your left elbow to the ground. Push back up to the plank position, then repeat on the other side. Aim for 10 repetitions of this exercise.

20 hanging leg raises

15 seated Russian twists with medicine ball

10 plank up downs

V. Cool-down

After completing our intense 10 minute belly fat burning workout, it’s important to take a few minutes to cool down and stretch out the muscles you just worked. This will help to prevent soreness and injuries, and will also aid in the recovery process. During your cool-down, you can try some light stretches such as standing forward folds, seated toe touches, and downward facing dog. Take your time and hold each stretch for at least 30 seconds, focusing on deep breaths and relaxation. The cool-down is a crucial part of any workout, so don’t skip it!

5 minute stretching routine

VI. Repeat circuit 1-3 for a total of 10 minutes