The 8 Things To Do When You Visiting Malaysia

MH Rifad

The 8 Things To Do When You Visiting Malaysia

In this article, we have compiled a list of the best things to do when visiting Malaysia. Follow the list to have a wonderful journey!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T2yWI_0hUuppM000
Malaysia’s capital night viewCozyBerries

Are you visiting Malaysia soon or currently in Malaysia? If yes, then this article is for you!

Malaysia has so much to offer, whether you're looking for adventure, culture, food, shopping, or relaxation. Here are the top 8 things to do in Malaysia.

1. Visit The Petronas Towers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KZWAn_0hUuppM000
Petronas Tower in MalaysiaCozyBerries

If you've ever been to Kuala Lumpur, then you'll know what we mean by "the city that never sleeps".

It's one of the world's largest cities and home to some of the tallest skyscrapers in the world. One of these towers is the Petronas Twin Towers, also known as the Petronas Towers. It's located right next to the KL Tower, which was once the tallest building in the world.

They were designed by I.M. Pei and opened in 1998. These twin towers stand at an impressive height of 1,483 feet (455 meters) and are the third tallest buildings in the world.

Inside the Twin tower, there are a lot of shops and branded products for whole-day shopping.

You can also take a photo of the exterior of the building at night; it is beautiful and stunning!

2. Take a Ride on the Skyway.

You'll find the Skyway at the bottom of the Petronas Towers. This cable car ride takes you up to the top of the towers where you can enjoy amazing views of the city below.

3. Hunt for Local Street Foods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s3Nqy_0hUuppM000
Hunt for Malaysian FoodsCozyBerries

Malaysia is a country that is famous for its large variety of delicious foods, so street food hunting is definitely one of the to-do lists when visiting Malaysia.

As a multicultural country, you get to enjoy various cuisines such as Malay, Chinese, Indian, Nyonya and Borneo across Malaysia.

Some of the must-try Malaysian foods are nasi lemak, roti canai, char kuay teow, nasi kandar, satay, and cendol.

In fact, there are hundreds of delicious foods in Malaysia that most visitors didn't have a chance to try all of the foods due to their limited stays.

Some of the best states or cities for foodies are Penang, Ipoh, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, and Johor.

4. Go Shopping at the Pavilion Shopping Mall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d3oib_0hUuppM000
Shopping at Pavilion Shopping Mallbrizfeel

Who doesn’t like Shopping?

The Pavilion Shopping Mall is located in Kuala Lumpur and offers everything from high street fashion to local Malaysian products. You'll find a wide range of stores here, including restaurants, cafes, bars, and even a cinema!

5. Eat at One of the Many Restaurants in Kuala Lumpur

If you're looking for some delicious food while you're in town, then head to the Pavilion Shopping Mall.

There are plenty of choices here with a variety of different cuisines available. From Italian to Western, there's something for everyone, but I highly recommend Malaysian cuisine, which are Malay, Chinese, Indian, Nyonya, and Borneo cuisines.

6. See the Great Mosque at Kampung Baru

There are so many things to see and do in Malaysia, and there's no better place than KL to start exploring. You can visit the Great Mosque at Kampong Baru, which was built in 1857. This mosque has a stunning golden dome and minarets. Another popular attraction is the Sultan Abdul Samad Building, which houses the National Museum of Malaysia.

7. Visit the National Museum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IuSA7_0hUuppM000
Visit Malaysia national museumMH Rifad

If you're looking for something more than just sightseeing, head to the National Museum. It's home to some of the country's most famous artifacts, including the Golden Triangle, the Malay Annals, and the Sultan Abdul Samad Istana.

8. Explore the Heritage Trail

You'll find the Heritage Trail at the National Museum. This trail takes visitors through the history of Malaysia, starting with its earliest inhabitants and ending with modern-day Malaysians.

Malaysia is a great country worth visiting, if you plan to visit a Southeast Asia country come to Malaysia and you won’t be disappointed

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Malaysia guide# travelling to Malaysia# Malaysia travel tips# Malaysian foods# Malaysia itinerary

Comments / 0

Published by

Hi! This is MH Rifad. I am a Digital Marketer & an SEO expert working in various marketplace for over 3 three years. Thanks.

New York, NY
119 followers

More from MH Rifad

4 Ways To Make Your Workouts More Fun

If you have been training your body for a long time, you know that sometimes the routine can become dull. For some people, this may lead to them having no desire to go to the gym or to do the workout with 100% effort. Today, we’re going to show share some tips on how to make your workouts more fun.

Read full story

The primary sources behind the rising transport costs

The primary sources behind the rising car transport costs. Nowadays, various events have influenced the economies of different countries, resulting in a domino effect affecting every crucial sector. The transportation industry is one of the most hit industries when global events took place in the past few years such as the COVID-19 pandemic. With the rising fuel prices, come the expensive car transport rates and other transportation expenses. But what other factors caused such changes in the costs? Here, we present the five main reasons behind this economic phenomenon.

Read full story
2 comments

How social media aggregator technologies will change the Internet

Social media is the new audience engagement language. The attractiveness hooks people that social media posts bring along. When used as user-generated content, these social media posts can be of brilliant use for brands & businesses.

Read full story

How senior care will change and improve in the coming years

How senior care will change and improve in the coming years. Living longer could be described as a double-edged sword. Although we have greater preventative health care and continual advances in treatment and medical science; the number of seniors suffering from disabilities will continue to rise as age-related illnesses and conditions take their toll yet treatments are still available to prolong life. For this reason, the elderly care market is set to exponentially increase year on year as more people are living longer but without the full capability to look after themselves. And expanding capacity is not just via residential care homes and nursing homes but also care at home, day care centers, and other related care services, all targeted at the senior generation over the age of 65.

Read full story
11 comments

Can meditation help the elderly live longer?

We all dream about aging gracefully, enjoying the freedom of our later years without work and career commitments. Also spending time with family whilst doing many of those things, such as travelling, that we never had time for whilst we were working. Of course, these dreams do not always happen for so many elderly people for a variety of reasons, for instance, relationship breakdown, financial restrictions and, of course, health issues. Health problems can be a real challenge that make life as we get older much more difficult.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy