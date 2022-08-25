The 8 Things To Do When You Visiting Malaysia

In this article, we have compiled a list of the best things to do when visiting Malaysia. Follow the list to have a wonderful journey!

Malaysia’s capital night view CozyBerries

Are you visiting Malaysia soon or currently in Malaysia? If yes, then this article is for you!

Malaysia has so much to offer, whether you're looking for adventure, culture, food, shopping, or relaxation. Here are the top 8 things to do in Malaysia.

1. Visit The Petronas Towers

Petronas Tower in Malaysia CozyBerries

If you've ever been to Kuala Lumpur, then you'll know what we mean by "the city that never sleeps".

It's one of the world's largest cities and home to some of the tallest skyscrapers in the world. One of these towers is the Petronas Twin Towers, also known as the Petronas Towers. It's located right next to the KL Tower, which was once the tallest building in the world.

They were designed by I.M. Pei and opened in 1998. These twin towers stand at an impressive height of 1,483 feet (455 meters) and are the third tallest buildings in the world.

Inside the Twin tower, there are a lot of shops and branded products for whole-day shopping.

You can also take a photo of the exterior of the building at night; it is beautiful and stunning!

2. Take a Ride on the Skyway.

You'll find the Skyway at the bottom of the Petronas Towers. This cable car ride takes you up to the top of the towers where you can enjoy amazing views of the city below.

3. Hunt for Local Street Foods

Hunt for Malaysian Foods CozyBerries

Malaysia is a country that is famous for its large variety of delicious foods, so street food hunting is definitely one of the to-do lists when visiting Malaysia.

As a multicultural country, you get to enjoy various cuisines such as Malay, Chinese, Indian, Nyonya and Borneo across Malaysia.

Some of the must-try Malaysian foods are nasi lemak, roti canai, char kuay teow, nasi kandar, satay, and cendol.

In fact, there are hundreds of delicious foods in Malaysia that most visitors didn't have a chance to try all of the foods due to their limited stays.

Some of the best states or cities for foodies are Penang, Ipoh, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, and Johor.

4. Go Shopping at the Pavilion Shopping Mall

Shopping at Pavilion Shopping Mall brizfeel

Who doesn’t like Shopping?

The Pavilion Shopping Mall is located in Kuala Lumpur and offers everything from high street fashion to local Malaysian products. You'll find a wide range of stores here, including restaurants, cafes, bars, and even a cinema!

5. Eat at One of the Many Restaurants in Kuala Lumpur

If you're looking for some delicious food while you're in town, then head to the Pavilion Shopping Mall.

There are plenty of choices here with a variety of different cuisines available. From Italian to Western, there's something for everyone, but I highly recommend Malaysian cuisine, which are Malay, Chinese, Indian, Nyonya, and Borneo cuisines.

6. See the Great Mosque at Kampung Baru

There are so many things to see and do in Malaysia, and there's no better place than KL to start exploring. You can visit the Great Mosque at Kampong Baru, which was built in 1857. This mosque has a stunning golden dome and minarets. Another popular attraction is the Sultan Abdul Samad Building, which houses the National Museum of Malaysia.

7. Visit the National Museum

Visit Malaysia national museum MH Rifad

If you're looking for something more than just sightseeing, head to the National Museum. It's home to some of the country's most famous artifacts, including the Golden Triangle, the Malay Annals, and the Sultan Abdul Samad Istana.

8. Explore the Heritage Trail

You'll find the Heritage Trail at the National Museum. This trail takes visitors through the history of Malaysia, starting with its earliest inhabitants and ending with modern-day Malaysians.

Malaysia is a great country worth visiting, if you plan to visit a Southeast Asia country come to Malaysia and you won’t be disappointed