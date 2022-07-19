How social media aggregator technologies will change the Internet

5 Social Media Aggregator taggbox

Social media is the new audience engagement language. The attractiveness hooks people that social media posts bring along. When used as user-generated content, these social media posts can be of brilliant use for brands & businesses.

So embedding this user-generated content on digital screens becomes the following step, and you require a brilliant social media aggregator tool for that. Let us help you find your ideal one by presenting the top 5 social media aggregator tools.

Top 5 Social Media Aggregator Tools

Social media aggregator tools have become essential in marketing as they make it easier for marketers.

1. Taggbox

Many major brands, like IKEA, L'Oréal, and OnePlus, use Taggbox, which provides various digital solutions, including social media aggregation. As a result, brands can gather, control, personalize, and display social media feeds nearly everywhere with the help of a social media aggregator .

Despite sounding complex, using it is quick and simple. Collect your social media posts, curate the content, and post it. It also provides comprehensive filtering to guarantee that your aggregated feed is appealing and pertinent and that the final result reflects your style.

One of the unique aspects that stands out is the ability to present your bespoke content on their responsive layouts. One of the unique advantages that deserves special notice is the ability to display your new bespoke social network feed on digital signage displays as well, made possible by their adaptable design. Therefore, you don't have to limit your thinking to the tiny screens of your audience's mobile devices. Consider in-store screens or live events.

You can use it to generate shoppable social feeds if you run an eCommerce business. For example, you can increase the value of your user-generated content (UGC) and social media feed by tagging products and using them to make capital.

2. EmbedSocial

Over 100,000 users have gathered their UGC and social media content with the help of EmbedSocial, which bills itself as a complete UGC platform. To do this, they build products that synchronize their clients' user-generated content (UGC) with their sites and share official API interfaces with all the major social media networks.

You can look at their EmbedFeed solution if you're specifically interested in social media aggregation. They can gather various content, from customer photographs to whole posts. Additionally, the most recently launched an integration with TikTok and YouTube. EmbedSocial can be the solution if video content is essential to your brand.

Additionally, a hashtag aggregator is included. This is especially helpful if hashtags are a common feature of your marketing activities .

Its social commerce functionality is another feature worth highlighting. For example, to encourage visitors to become paying customers, you can utilize it to embed shoppable Instagram or TikTok feeds.

3. Walls.io





A digital content solution that aids in gathering user-generated content is Walls.io. You can display the material of your social wall as you choose by using their API. It can gather, curate, and display content from social media sites or RSS feeds. You can also use call-to-action buttons to transform your articles into sales magnets. Instead of "writing" on your wall with CTAs, why not make it interactive by allowing users to post their comments on your social wall? That's also a choice with Walls.io.

They also modify social feeds to ensure that nobody "sabotages" your wall. For instance, a spam filter and blocklist are included. To save time, you may make your own or utilize their pre-made list of terms and phrases you can block.

4. Hootsuite

You are probably already familiar with Hootsuite and its outstanding features. It provides multiple essential functions and is, in summary, one of the best social media aggregator tools. Hootsuite is used to manage social media by more than 18 million people across 170 countries, which should give you an idea about it's popularity.

When it comes to social media aggregation, in particular, you have the opportunity to make many streams from various social media sites where you may monitor information and interact with other postings and members of your audience. In addition, you can search by hashtag, topic, or even location using its dashboard feeds.

6. The Wallrus

Try The Wallrus if you primarily use Instagram and Twitter and want to use social media material displays at events. You can use it to show live Twitter and Instagram feeds on any screen, and it bills itself as a "social signage solution."

It can assist to increase user engagement and bring your calls to action from your website to a live audience because it is trusted by brands like Google, Red Bull, and Tim Hortons. Overall, it's a fantastic tool for community managers, event coordinators, and brand managers.

Wrapping Up!

We understand the importance of social media aggregator tools for brands & businesses, so we created this list of social media aggregator tools. We are sure that you will find the one that matches your objectives.