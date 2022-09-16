How to Integrate Vulnerability Assessment Into Vulnerability Management Program?

As the name suggests, vulnerability assessment is a process of evaluating the security loopholes present in your cybersecurity systems. It tells you whether your cybersecurity systems can be breached or not and what will be the severity level of those breaches. In addition to this, it will also tell businesses how to remediate and mitigate the risk of cybersecurity attacks and data breaches.

Types of Vulnerability Assessment

There are four different types of vulnerability assessments.

Network assessment:

This type of assessment is conducted to evaluate the effectiveness of policies and practices imposed to prevent unauthorized access to public and private networks and resources connecting to that network.

Host assessment:

Host assessment highlights critical servers which are most vulnerable to cybersecurity attacks. You should invest in DDoS protected dedicated servers to secure your data.

Database assessment:

This type of assessment is usually conducted on systems storing large volumes of data such as data repositories and big data systems. The primary purpose of database assessment is to find misconfigurations, rogue data repositories and insecure data environments which could pose a huge threat to your cybersecurity infrastructure.

Application assessments

Application scans are usually conducted to identify vulnerabilities in an application and its source code. This includes both static and dynamic analysis of the source code.

Are you interested in learning more about how to incorporate vulnerability assessment into your vulnerability management program? This article is for you. In this article, Anti-Dos will teach you five ways to integrate vulnerability assessment into vulnerability management programs.

Key Components of Vulnerability Management Program

A vulnerability management program consists of five different elements.

Vulnerability scanning

Patch management

Threat prioritization

Input validation

Reporting and Remediation

How to Integrate Vulnerability Assessment Into Vulnerability Management Program?

Here is a step by step guide on how you can seamlessly integrate vulnerability assessment into vulnerability management programs.

Discover and Classify

The first step is to create an inventory of all the data you have and classify them into different types such as structured, semi structured and unstructured data. Next, identify which data is more critical to your business. This allows you to divert more resources towards protecting most sensitive business data that is most likely to be targeted by threat actors. This also holds true for data repositories as you can put more emphasis on protecting key data repositories.

Scan and Identify

Once you identified data repositories that are most critical to your business, now is the time to put benchmarks in place. Establish standards and ensure compliance in this step. This will help your business to quantify the risk and detect specific vulnerabilities.

You can also quantify risk by multiplying the probability of risk occurrence with the severity of the consequence. For instance, if the probability of a threat is higher and the consequences your business have to face due to it is also high then the risk is critical and needs to be addressed immediately otherwise, it could negatively impact your business continuity.

Analyze and Assess

Businesses need security tools that can consolidate vulnerability scan results in a single dashboard. This enables your businesses to get better visibility into your enterprise attack surface and attacks which could pose a threat to your business. More importantly, it allows you to manage all vulnerabilities from a single centralized location. This makes everything from tracking to reporting a lot easier for business.

Manage and Mitigate

During this phase, vulnerability scan results might be in front of you and so is the data classification information. In fact, you will also have access to data that tells you which threats are the most critical and severe in nature. If you have sophisticated cybersecurity tools such as security orchestration automation and response, you can also automate the threat remediation process. You could also integrate your vulnerability management workflow with the system for better threat remediation.

Secure and Audit

Once you have managed and mitigated the risk, it is time to keep a close eye on suspicious and malicious behavior. In order to detect such behavior, you will first have to outline what you consider normal and what is not considered normal behavior. Maintain a log of all the activities and constantly monitor the logs to quickly distinguish between normal and abnormal behavior.

Some attackers can automatically give you a warning sign by violating one of the policies but others will use subtle techniques and try to fly under the radar to evade detection. It is important to watch out for both types of user behavior.

The intent behind both these behaviors are usually different which also give you a clue what next step a threat actor could take. With these insights at your disposal, your team is in a much better position to keep those threats at bay.

Role of Web Application Firewall In Vulnerability Management Program

Here are some of the reasons why a web application firewall should be an integral part of your vulnerability management program.

Web application firewall relies on its security policies instead of code updates. All you have to do is to update the security policies of web application firewalls to improve the effectiveness of the scanning and patching process. This also allows you to respond to new and emerging threat faster

Web application firewall providers usually conduct ongoing research, which put them at a great position to protect your business from latest threats

Web application firewalls give businesses the flexibility to change security rules depending on their vulnerability they are trying to protect against. You can even create a custom security policy that can protect your web apps from a particular threat without having to tinker with the code of the application itself.

With a web application firewall, you can apply patches at an application level and then extend it from there to other parts of your cybersecurity infrastructure. This not only gives your team some breathing room and time but also gives your team a head start on mitigating those threats.

Have you integrated vulnerability assessment into your vulnerability management program? If yes, how? Share your process with us in the comments section below.