How To Integrate Vulnerability Assessment Into Vulnerability Management Program?

Mex Allen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=188J9A_0hxdEIPi00
Mex SEO

As the name suggests, vulnerability assessment is a process of evaluating the security loopholes present in your cybersecurity systems. It tells you whether your cybersecurity systems can be breached or not and what will be the severity level of those breaches. In addition to this, it will also tell businesses how to remediate and mitigate the risk of cybersecurity attacks and data breaches.

Types of Vulnerability Assessment

There are four different types of vulnerability assessments.

  • Network assessment:

This type of assessment is conducted to evaluate the effectiveness of policies and practices imposed to prevent unauthorized access to public and private networks and resources connecting to that network.

  • Host assessment:

Host assessment highlights critical servers which are most vulnerable to cybersecurity attacks. You should invest in DDoS protected dedicated servers to secure your data.

  • Database assessment:

This type of assessment is usually conducted on systems storing large volumes of data such as data repositories and big data systems. The primary purpose of database assessment is to find misconfigurations, rogue data repositories and insecure data environments which could pose a huge threat to your cybersecurity infrastructure.

  • Application assessments

Application scans are usually conducted to identify vulnerabilities in an application and its source code. This includes both static and dynamic analysis of the source code.

Are you interested in learning more about how to incorporate vulnerability assessment into your vulnerability management program? This article is for you. In this article, Anti-Dos will teach you five ways to integrate vulnerability assessment into vulnerability management programs.

Key Components of Vulnerability Management Program

A vulnerability management program consists of five different elements.

  • Vulnerability scanning
  • Patch management
  • Threat prioritization
  • Input validation
  • Reporting and Remediation

How to Integrate Vulnerability Assessment Into Vulnerability Management Program?

Here is a step by step guide on how you can seamlessly integrate vulnerability assessment into vulnerability management programs.

  • Discover and Classify

The first step is to create an inventory of all the data you have and classify them into different types such as structured, semi structured and unstructured data. Next, identify which data is more critical to your business. This allows you to divert more resources towards protecting most sensitive business data that is most likely to be targeted by threat actors. This also holds true for data repositories as you can put more emphasis on protecting key data repositories. 

  • Scan and Identify

Once you identified data repositories that are most critical to your business, now is the time to put benchmarks in place. Establish standards and ensure compliance in this step. This will help your business to quantify the risk and detect specific vulnerabilities. 

You can also quantify risk by multiplying the probability of risk occurrence with the severity of the consequence. For instance, if the probability of a threat is higher and the consequences your business have to face due to it is also high then the risk is critical and needs to be addressed immediately otherwise, it could negatively impact your business continuity. 

  • Analyze and Assess

Businesses need security tools that can consolidate vulnerability scan results in a single dashboard. This enables your businesses to get better visibility into your enterprise attack surface and attacks which could pose a threat to your business. More importantly, it allows you to manage all vulnerabilities from a single centralized location. This makes everything from tracking to reporting a lot easier for business. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GgmbI_0hxdEIPi00
antidos

  • Manage and Mitigate

During this phase, vulnerability scan results might be in front of you and so is the data classification information. In fact, you will also have access to data that tells you which threats are the most critical and severe in nature. If you have sophisticated cybersecurity tools such as security orchestration automation and response, you can also automate the threat remediation process. You could also integrate your vulnerability management workflow with the system for better threat remediation.

  • Secure and Audit

Once you have managed and mitigated the risk, it is time to keep a close eye on suspicious and malicious behavior. In order to detect such behavior, you will first have to outline what you consider normal and what is not considered normal behavior. Maintain a log of all the activities and constantly monitor the logs to quickly distinguish between normal and abnormal behavior.

Some attackers can automatically give you a warning sign by violating one of the policies but others will use subtle techniques and try to fly under the radar to evade detection. It is important to watch out for both types of user behavior. 

The intent behind both these behaviors are usually different which also give you a clue what next step a threat actor could take. With these insights at your disposal, your team is in a much better position to keep those threats at bay.

Role of Web Application Firewall In Vulnerability Management Program

Here are some of the reasons why a web application firewall should be an integral part of your vulnerability management program.

  • Web application firewall relies on its security policies instead of code updates. All you have to do is to update the security policies of web application firewalls to improve the effectiveness of the scanning and patching process. This also allows you to respond to new and emerging threat faster
  • Web application firewall providers usually conduct ongoing research, which put them at a great position to protect your business from latest threats
  • Web application firewalls give businesses the flexibility to change security rules depending on their vulnerability they are trying to protect against. You can even create a custom security policy that can protect your web apps from a particular threat without having to tinker with the code of the application itself.
  • With a web application firewall, you can apply patches at an application level and then extend it from there to other parts of your cybersecurity infrastructure. This not only gives your team some breathing room and time but also gives your team a head start on mitigating those threats.

Have you integrated vulnerability assessment into your vulnerability management program? If yes, how? Share your process with us in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Mex Allen is one of Online Marketing Expert at MexSEO, a digital marketing agency that seeks to educate companies what they need to know about modern-day marketing,

Los Angeles County, CA
148 followers

More from Mex Allen

How To Get More Conversion On Your Website

A website that consistently converts visitors into customers is essential for any business selling products or services. While some conversion elements might differ depending on what you're selling, there are a few key things all websites should have to help increase conversion rates.

Read full story

The Quickest & Easiest Way to Digital Marketing Strategy

When it comes to a successful marketing plan, the marketplace is a battleground, and you must strategize to win. As a result, setting up time is the foremost step in developing a successful marketing plan.

Read full story

Why is Customer Support More Important Than Ever?

Every business needs to acquire new customers to thrive. Retaining them is just as important, though. Regular old customers are great, but loyal customers are what set truly successful businesses apart.

Read full story

Seven stages of Sales Pipeline Management

Sales is an important part of every business. It becomes a natural part of doing business for some people, while others need a bit more effort to do the job. While there are many strategies and using various cold calling scripts to generate leads successfully, you will still need a sales strategy to qualify and convert those leads into customers. A sales strategy that is structured and works on data-driven decisions.

Read full story

What Is a Phishing Attack and How To Stop It

Phishing may seem silly, but it's nothing to laugh at. Emails from Nigerian princes saying you won the lotto are easy to spot and avoid, but these kinds of phishing emails are just the tip of the iceberg.

Read full story

7 Ways Augmented Reality Benefits eCommerce Businesses

Augmented reality is promising a new shopping experience to the customers. It has kick-started a new wave of excitement amongst the online shoppers worldwide. If you are an eCommerce business owner and not leveraging your customer experience through Augmented reality, then you are missing a lot of opportunities. Read the complete article to figure out why.

Read full story
1 comments

Hyper-automation: Why is it way ahead for the business world?

Today we are living in an era which is called the Digital Age. Technology takes years to create, but it appears as though everything happened in a moment to usher in a digital revolution that has made our lives easier, smoother, and faster. For company operations, the thought of machines doing more work than humans is slowly becoming recognized.

Read full story

6 Ferocious Pokemon Dinosaurs for Gamers to Know in 2022

Pokemon is a Japanese game regulated by The Pokemon Company. In any case, it makes an imaginary and well-known creature called Pokemon. It has procured more conspicuousness than some other Pokemon franchises on the globe. Pokemon live in the wild and, generally speaking, don't talk other than calling each other by name. dinosaur pokemon are ready and coordinated by their owners. In their endeavours, Pokemon learn and gain experiences on different occasions. It also propels into additional strong types of themselves. The Pokemon universe, at this point, has more than 700 Pokemon dinosaur creatures.

Read full story

Why Metro guards is best construction site Security Melbourne

A considerable number of employees require at each building site. Because the labor physically demands. As a result, the odds of an incident happening increase. Building materials are becoming more costly. Heavy-duty equipment keeps on-site. The danger of a fake or trickster is always present. It makes no difference whether the building site is tiny or vast.

Read full story

4 Tips to Grow a Salon Business in 2022

Is there any one of you who doesn’t like to taste the business growth? No one would say no to it. If you are a salon business owner, growth is necessary. Because if you won’t grow, your competitors will. Do you want your competitors to be better than you? Of course not, right? Then you need to develop strategies and work on those strategies that lead you to success.

Read full story

Best Methods To Increase Your Online Marketing Conversion Rate

Conversion is an integral part of digital marketing. It's the aim that everyone aspires to, but only the greatest can attain. Increase your conversion rate to maximize your return on investment and your digital marketing spend.

Read full story

5 marketing strategies that will help you get more repeat customers

Many business owners make the mistake of always chasing new business instead of focusing on engaging their current customers to get more repeat purchases. Believe it or not, it’s cheaper and more effective to retain a customer than to chase and secure a new one. In fact, according to Outbound Engine, it can cost five times more to attract a new customer than upsell a current one.

Read full story

How to download YouTube videos without using programs

YouTube is an inexhaustible mecca of content that everyone turns to to learn, escape, be informed or entertained. Surely you have also on occasion wanted to download a YouTube video without installing external programs and you have not known how.

Read full story

What is an otolaryngologist?

A doctor is said to be an otolaryngologist who specializes in the care of the ears, nose, and throat. A specialist in problems of the ear, nose, and throat, as well as their corresponding sections of the head and neck, is what this person is. ENTs are the abbreviation for otolaryngologists.

Read full story
1 comments

Best Study Techniques for College Success 2022

From the reiteration technique, journal technique, to individual test procedure or featuring strategy, see which strategy turns out best for you, and prepare to work on your scholarly execution!

Read full story
1 comments

Top 5 Google Ads Tools For Monitoring Your Google Ads Campaign

When it comes to advertising on Google, running a successful Ad campaign is not just about driving traffic to your website or generating leads. It is also about staying on top of your campaign, monitoring performance and optimizing your campaigns.

Read full story

How To Go Viral On TikTok: Follow These 7 Steps

The king of social media right now is TikTok. People today want to come across not just text posts and pictures, but video materials that hit their stimulus threshold. Thanks to the popularity of the platform, more and more people are starting to build their own influencer careers. Of course, we’re not saying it would be that easy.

Read full story

The Future Of Remote Work In 2022 And Beyond

As the world headed towards the New Year in 2022, everyone made their mind that the pandemic was at the cusp of leaving. However, there were twists and turns waiting for all of us in the form of Omicron.

Read full story
1 comments

Best Google Skillshop courses to understand Google Ads

If you have an e-business, you cannot ignore Google: With almost 3.5 billion search queries per day, the Internet giant is the most popular search engine in the world. But did you know? Almost nine out of ten users never look beyond the first page of results. Two thirds of the users only pay attention to the first five results.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy