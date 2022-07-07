Why is Customer Support More Important Than Ever?

Mex Allen


Every business needs to acquire new customers to thrive. Retaining them is just as important, though. Regular old customers are great, but loyal customers are what set truly successful businesses apart.

And one of the best ways of getting them is by being available when they encounter challenges while using your product or service. This is where the customer support magic happens.

Customer support refers to the various structures put in place in your organization to provide assistance and support to customers who have purchased your product. This entails answering questions, giving instructions, and other assisting tasks to help clients with their experience.

Why is customer support important?

Effective customer support requires agents to be readily available for your customers whenever they need assistance using your product. Here are some of the benefits.

  1. Customer retention

Research has repeatedly proven that only satisfied customers will become repeat customers. Customers who feel important and acknowledged will most likely return to your business.

They might even tell their family and friends about your business if you really impress them. Studies show that 62% of customers recommend a brand to a friend if they receive great service. This can do wonders for your brand visibility.

And one way of achieving this is with customer service.

  1. Helps you stand out from the competition

If you can't provide a satisfying experience, your customers will go elsewhere. After all, the market is a harsh mistress. But understanding the stiffness of your competition is a great way to motivate yourself to go above and beyond for your clients.

Every business and organization should go overboard to ensure that their customers are satisfied. Many of them don't, though. Use this to your advantage, show people you care about them, and stand out from the stiff competition.

  1. Improves brand image

Your customer support team is always in touch with your customers and outwardly represents your company. So, if you provide clients with bad experiences, they'll view your brand poorly, and you may experience dramatic customer churn.

However, you can also use this to your advantage and tie your company values and mission statements into these interactions. If done correctly, your brand recognition will skyrocket.

  1. Increases customer lifetime value

Customer lifetime value (CLV) is the total revenue your business accumulates from the continued patronage of a single customer over time.

Increasing CLV can significantly boost your company's overall revenue without spending too much on marketing.

However, it requires you to have impeccable customer service to keep people satisfied and invested in your brand.

Difference between customer support and customer service

Customer support and customer service may seem similar. However, they differ both in how long they take and at which point of the customer journey they occur.

Customer support is a type of customer service that deals with product feedback, documentation, and solving technical problems.

Meanwhile, customer service is a general term that describes all customer assistance provided while they're using your product.

If you'd like to learn more about effective customer service, check out the blog on the 10 Effective Customer Service Techniques.

Examples of good customer support

There are several tactics you can use to offer better customer support that meets your customers' needs. These include:

  1. Show empathy

Showing empathy to your customers goes a long way in reassuring them you understand their situation and showing them you care about them.

Use the right words to drive this sentiment home, and you'll be able to rest easy knowing many will remain your loyal customers.

  1. Attend to customers quickly

Research has shown that 33% of customers cite their biggest frustration as waiting on hold. Rather than waiting hours or days to resolve an issue, they'll go to a competitor that won't keep them waiting.

You can improve your response time by using chatbots, providing self-help documentation, or walkthrough videos that solve common problems your customers face. The bottom line is, don't leave your customers hanging.

  1. Make your customer support easily accessible

Customers may run into issues with your products and services after the initial purchase. Even if you offer a wonderful product, your customers will get frustrated if they have to email you repeatedly, open several tickets, and wait days to fix an issue.

Keep your customers at ease by making your services easily accessible and providing them with the maximum satisfaction while using your product.

  1. Be open to feedback

Asking for customer feedback can go a long way in helping you refine your skills and services. Ideally, you'll want to reach out via email, surveys, or social media. In doing so, you can not only get valuable outside opinions but also boost brand loyalty.

Analyzing the feedback you got from customers through surveys will help you to improve the departments where you lack customer service. You can use different survey charts to analyze this data and extract actionable insights from it to make efficient decisions.

The Bottom Line

It pays off to have your customers' best interests at heart. Take notice of their pain points, help them solve their issues, and be receptive to their feedback. Do it right, and you'll enjoy the benefits.

According to customer success guru Esteban Kolsky, 72% of your customers will share a positive experience with six or more contacts, and those prospects referred by your existing customers have a 37% higher retention rate when compared to cold prospects.

