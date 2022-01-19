Best Google Skillshop courses to understand Google Ads

adespresso

If you have an e-business, you cannot ignore Google: With almost 3.5 billion search queries per day, the Internet giant is the most popular search engine in the world. But did you know? Almost nine out of ten users never look beyond the first page of results. Two thirds of the users only pay attention to the first five results.

For successful online marketing , it is therefore very important to be placed as high as possible in the Google ranking. Google Ads, i.e. paid advertisements, are the most important drivers of search engine advertising. Ads from Ads clients are served across Google's entire display network. The potential audience is huge.

And best of all: Google Ads are remunerated according to the pay-per-click model (PPC). You only have to pay if the ad generates enough traffic. If they are cleverly prepared, Google Ads can become real business boosters.

What is Google Skill Shop?

Those who understand Google Ads well can use the advertisements optimally for their purposes. But where can you improve your Google Ads skillset?

Google provides the instructions itself: Google Skillshop is the in-house training center that sharpens the use of Google's professional tools. The offer ranges from training courses on analytics or YouTube to Google Ads. Flexible e-learning allows you to adapt the content to your level of knowledge and area of ​​interest and set your own pace.

Best of all, the courses are completely free. Anyone who has registered for Skillshop can start with the online training immediately. So, among the many certification options available online, Skillshop courses are the best choice.

In addition to the learning material, there is the opportunity to seal your knowledge with certifications: each learning path can be completed with a certification exam. This takes about 50 minutes and consists of 50 multiple-choice questions. At least 80 percent of the questions must be answered correctly to pass. Such certificates are not only useful for checking your own progress, but also show future partners, customers or employers your qualifications. On the one hand, you demonstrate relevant specialist knowledge and, on the other hand, the ability to develop yourself further. If that isn't a career booster!

Do I have to speak English to use Google Skillshop?

No. All courses are available in various languages, including German. Simply scroll down to the bottom of the Skillshop homepage and select the language you want.

5 courses that will bring you closer to Google Ads

For dealing with Google Ads, Google Skillshop offers 7 focal points:

search engine advertising

display advertising

video advertising

Shopping Ads

app marketing

Smart campaigns

performance analysis

All courses in the Google Skillshop are structured according to a three-step principle: First, it is about learning the basics of a topic. Then it's time to put what you've learned into practice. Finally, you can put your newly acquired knowledge to the test and obtain a certification.

Here we present the 5 best courses for beginners.

Basics of Google Ads search engine advertising

Duration: 2.5 hours

In this course you will learn how to create and optimize a search engine campaign. Google Skillshop promises that after completing the learning path, you will have acquired the following skills:

Transforming your vision into a solid marketing strategy

Developing a Google search campaign strategy considering your marketing goals

Generate more sales or traffic with Google search campaigns

Reach new and existing customers for search campaigns

Design a search engine marketing strategy that fits your budget

After an initial self-assessment, for which you have to answer a few questions, there are various tasks or mini-courses lasting between 10 and 30 minutes that will bring you closer to various basics of search engine advertising. For example, what the advantages of Google search are, how you convey the right message with text ads or how you achieve more conversions with the so-called performance planner, i.e. turn a prospect into a permanent customer or registered user. At the end there is a new self-assessment in which you can assess your learning experience.

Create, manage and optimize Google Ads display campaigns

Duration: 1.4 hours

This course will introduce you to the basics of Google display advertising. Display advertising, often also referred to as display advertising, refers to all types of online advertising that work with graphic means such as Videos, animations or images - in contrast to purely text-based advertising such as Google AdWords.

Along with search engine advertising, display advertising is the most common type of online marketing. The best known – and most popular – is banner advertising. This type of advertising is essential for the branding of your company, i.e. the visual image.

In the Google Skillshop Basics course you will learn the following:

Transforming your vision into a solid marketing strategy

Development of a strategy for Google display advertising, taking into account your marketing goals

Improving your brand awareness, willingness to buy, interaction and customer loyalty through display advertising

Reach new and existing customers with display campaign audiences

Design a display advertising marketing plan that fits your budget

This course also begins with an initial self-assessment, before various courses of an average duration of 15 minutes teach the basics of Google display ads.

Audience, format, and creative basics for Google Ads video advertising

Duration: 2.8 hours

You can hardly avoid video advertising these days: nothing catches the eye as much as moving images.

Different types of video advertising

In-Stream Video Ads: Video ads can be placed as an ad break in a separate video on YouTube. The clip is played before or during the video (pre-roll ads/mid-roll ads).

Out-stream video ads: Videos can also be placed in editorial texts, which the user then sees when scrolling.

Video interstitial: A so-called video interstitial interrupts the use of a website and is played on the entire screen. The user then has no other choice, so to speak, but to watch the video.

It is important with video advertising as with all other forms of Marketing : If you ensure that the advertising does not disturb the user, but even arouses his interest and brings him added value, you can derive enormous benefit from his ads with few resources.

After the basic course in the Skillshop you will have the following Google Ads video advertising skills:

Understanding the benefits of YouTube for your brand performance

Showing more relevant ads to potential customers using YouTube audiences

Development of a strategy for YouTube video formats to increase your awareness and increase willingness to buy and interaction

Apply creative strategies to YouTube to get more attention from your audience

Use of YouTube for direct response

Like all courses in the Skillshop, the learning path begins with an initial self-assessment. This is followed by 20- to 45-minute lessons that introduce you to the basics of video advertising. The focus is on how to use YouTube, the video platform that is part of Google's product landscape. The final self-assessment will help you to check your level of knowledge.

Analyze campaign performance in Google Ads

Duration: 3.5 hours

Thanks to digital analysis tools, you can now easily and effectively analyze your own marketing strategy. How successful is your current advertising strategy, which ads work and which perform less well?

You can answer these questions in no time with a little experience in using the analysis tools from Google Ads and Google Analytics. These insights will also help you learn how to make your Google Ads campaigns even more successful.

The learning path in the Skillshop teaches you the following:

Converting your marketing goals into measurable actions

Conversion tracking to record sales figures, app downloads/installations and/or leads

Analysis and use of conversion tracking data

Conversion Tracking

Conversion tracking is an important tool that you can use to measure the success of your ads. After all, the goal of every campaign is conversion: i.e. converting a click into a call or from a prospect into a buyer. Conversion tracking allows you to measure when and how clicks on your ads lead to results.

The course begins with an initial self-assessment. The learning content is divided into three parts: In the first part, achieving goals, you will learn how to make the best use of your marketing budget. You will learn to define your business goals and create campaigns based on them - and to analyze them. The second part deals with measured values.

In this course, after a brief introduction, you will learn how to achieve your marketing goals with the help of conversion tracking and how to analyze conversion data to further increase your conversion rate . The last part of the learning path revolves around optimization strategies. Here you will be introduced to two solutions from Google: Google My Business and the Google Marketing Platform. Finally, a short self-assessment follows.

Create and optimize Google app campaigns

Create and optimize Google app campaigns

Duration: 1.5 hours

Have you developed an app that you want to sell to men or women? Then Google app campaigns will help you. These are displayed on all Google properties, from Google search to Google Play, YouTube or Gmail. So, a little fine-tuning of campaign creation can yield impressive results.

Effective promotion of apps and know-how for maximum visibility

Align app campaigns with your marketing goals

Optimize app campaign performance with advanced campaign, creative, and analytics strategies

User-friendly and visible design of apps

After the self-assessment, a four-stage course program follows: First, the course gives you an overview of the app market and shows you how you can optimize your marketing strategy with Google app campaigns.

Then you will learn how to develop your app campaigns successfully: By setting your marketing goal, targeting campaign measurement, appropriate settings and knowledge of ad groups and assets in app campaigns.

In further practice units, you will learn which strategies you can use to further optimize your app campaigns. The role of the marketing expert is discussed, the machine learning system is explained and it is shown how to optimize and analyze app campaigns.

In the fourth part of the learning path, you will be introduced to further measures to increase sales: You will learn how to make your app more user-friendly and how to reach new customers in new markets. Like all Skillshop courses, this one concludes with a renewed self-assessment. So you can not only evaluate your own progress, but also evaluate the performance of the Skillshop offer.

Conclusion: Skillshop helps you to become a Google Ads expert - and it's even free of charge

We saw: Google Ads are an absolute must for every entrepreneur - whether you are a senior marketing manager or a startup founder who is still fresh in the world of online marketing. Google is not only the most sought-after search engine in the world, its users are also demanding and extremely impatient: search results from the second page onwards are usually ignored. Display or video advertising should grab attention without being perceived as distracting. So how do you understand Google Ads – and use them for your purpose?

Skillshop provides the solution: Google provides free courses in the central training center that teach the basics and specialist knowledge of its tools such as Google Ads. Through certifications, which you can acquire in final exams, you demonstrate your skills to future customers or partners.

By the way: Certificates from Google courses are considered a great advertisement in the industry. Many well-known companies are even specifically looking for applicants with Google certifications. Among the many certification options, you can choose Skillshop courses over any other provider - they are a real career booster.