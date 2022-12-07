Roxana, IL

Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River Refinery

ROXANA – Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn is identifying an Owensboro Kentucky man that tragically lost his life following a job site-related accident at the Philips 66 Refinery, 900 S. Central Roxana, IL.

The victim was the project manager for Sterett Crane & Rigging, a subcontractor at the refinery. During the operation of the crane, a mechanical malfunction occurred and caused the crane to overturn.

The victim sustained head trauma. A second male worker, who was the crane operator, was also injured and transported to a local hospital.

The deceased was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner’s Investigator Shelbi Frakes at 12:13 pm and he is identified as:

Chad L. Crabtree

Age: 47 – White/Male

Owensboro, Kentucky.

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the refinery in the 900 block of South Central Avenue. Investigators say a contract employee died from injuries and a second contract employee has been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

a statement was released from Wood River Refinery which read” The safety of our people, the community, and the environment is of utmost importance to our company. These priorities will guide our efforts as we investigate the cause of the incident.  Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the deceased individual.  The refinery emergency response team is working to stabilize the impacts of the overturned crane.  An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway. 

Phillips 66 owns the Wood River Refinery.

Mr. Crabtree’s wife has been notified of the tragic accident.

The incident remains under investigation by the Roxana Police Dept and OSHA investigators The emergency response team from the refinery also assisted at the scene.

Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time. An autopsy has been scheduled for tomorrow.

