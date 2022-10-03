Wood River, IL

Wood River Fire Department Called For Suspicious Fire Sunday

Metro East Star Online Newspaper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A31V9_0iKRxxAE00
Google Maps

WOOD RIVER – Wood River Fire Department was called to the Thompson Street Apartments for a structure fire at 11:41 p.m. Sunday night. 

When Wood River Police Department arrived on the scene, they found a victim that had jumped from a third-story window to escape the smoke and fire. She had serious injuries from the fall.

Alton Memorial Ambulance transported the victim to the Madison County Building in Wood River (Old Wood River Hospital) to an awaiting Medical Helicopter. The victim was transported to a St Louis hospital.  Firefighters from Edwardsville were called to set up a landing zone.

Firefighters from Wood River, Roxana, East Alton, and Rosewood Heights were called to the scene and quickly extinguished a fire in the stairwell of the building. Bethalto Fire Department provided coverage for Wood River. Madison County Emergency Management was called for rehab services. 

After the fire was extinguished, Wood River called for assistance from the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Police and Fire officials believe the fire was set on purpose. Police were told that a man was seen running from the complex with a gasoline can in his hands. 

Wood River Police stopped and took a man into custody about a block from the apartments a few minutes later for questioning.  No further details were released about the possible person of interest.

The residents on either side of the complex have been allowed back into their apartments, but those affected in the stairwell area have been displaced. Red Cross and the owner of the apartments are working to find alternate living arrangements for those who were displaced.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fire# Arson# Wood River

Comments / 2

Published by

The Metro East Star was established in 2021 to bring you the latest news, sports, and obits. We cover everything a news agency covers. From breaking news, sports, events, and new business openings. We cover the metro st louis area.

East Alton, IL
114 followers

More from Metro East Star Online Newspaper

Wood River, IL

Wood River Man Charged With Setting Apartment Complex On Fire

WOOD RIVER – One person was charged after setting a fire on Sunday night in the 100 block of Thompson Street. The following individual was charged today in Madison County Circuit Court with AGGRAVATED ARSON (2 Counts):

Read full story
Glen Carbon, IL

First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen Carbon

GLEN CARBON - Multiple Glen Carbon first responders were recognized for helping to deliver a baby boy at a house in Glen Carbon on Wednesday August 31st. On Wednesday August 31, 2022, at exactly 3:30pm a 911 call came into Glen Carbon Telecommunicator Kelsey Overholtz for a woman in active labor. She was tasked with not only dispatching the necessary first responders, but also providing instructions to the caller until help arrived.

Read full story
1 comments
Alton, IL

Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday Night

ALTON - Alton and East Alton Fire Departments were kept busy Thursday night after battling two structure fires. The first one came in at around 10:50 p.m. of a fully involved structure fire in the 2600 block of Amelia St.

Read full story
2 comments
Granite City, IL

Granite City Police Department Works Fatal Shooting

GRANITE CITY - On 09/08/22, at around 12:50 P.M., the Granite City Police Department responded to the 2700 block of East 25th Street for a report of at least one gunshot. When officers arrived on-scene one subject was immediately taken into custody. The officers then located the victim and began rendering aid. Treatment of the victim was later taken over by the Granite City Fire Department’s Paramedics however the victim succumbed to their wounds and did not survive.

Read full story
Edwardsville, IL

Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole Incident

EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Coroner’s Office released the names the two men that died after becoming unconscious after doing work in a manhole at a construction site in the 100 block of East Union on Friday in Edwardsville.

Read full story
13 comments
Wood River, IL

Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing Man

WOOD RIVER – Wood River Police Department along with several other agencies conducted a ground and air search Wednesday for Vernon L. Law who has been missing since July 21st.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy