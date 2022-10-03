Wood River Fire Department Called For Suspicious Fire Sunday

WOOD RIVER – Wood River Fire Department was called to the Thompson Street Apartments for a structure fire at 11:41 p.m. Sunday night.

When Wood River Police Department arrived on the scene, they found a victim that had jumped from a third-story window to escape the smoke and fire. She had serious injuries from the fall.

Alton Memorial Ambulance transported the victim to the Madison County Building in Wood River (Old Wood River Hospital) to an awaiting Medical Helicopter. The victim was transported to a St Louis hospital. Firefighters from Edwardsville were called to set up a landing zone.

Firefighters from Wood River, Roxana, East Alton, and Rosewood Heights were called to the scene and quickly extinguished a fire in the stairwell of the building. Bethalto Fire Department provided coverage for Wood River. Madison County Emergency Management was called for rehab services.

After the fire was extinguished, Wood River called for assistance from the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Police and Fire officials believe the fire was set on purpose. Police were told that a man was seen running from the complex with a gasoline can in his hands.

Wood River Police stopped and took a man into custody about a block from the apartments a few minutes later for questioning. No further details were released about the possible person of interest.

The residents on either side of the complex have been allowed back into their apartments, but those affected in the stairwell area have been displaced. Red Cross and the owner of the apartments are working to find alternate living arrangements for those who were displaced.