First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen Carbon

GLEN CARBON - Multiple Glen Carbon first responders were recognized for helping to deliver a baby boy at a house in Glen Carbon on Wednesday August 31st.

On Wednesday August 31, 2022, at exactly 3:30pm a 911 call came into Glen Carbon Telecommunicator Kelsey Overholtz for a woman in active labor. She was tasked with not only dispatching the necessary first responders, but also providing instructions to the caller until help arrived.

Officer Walters was first to arrive on scene just moments after the call and radioed back that delivery was imminent. About that time Sgt. Blind arrived and began to assist Officer Walters and the father in the delivery of their 3rd child.

Arriving as the baby was delivered was an Ambulance staffed with FF/Paramedic James Schulte and Paramedic Phil Bassett, an Engine with Lt. Gregory DeSutter, Lt. Rachel Robert, and FF Mark Knowles, FF/Paramedic Chad VanRyn and Chief Whitaker also arrived on scene.

"This may sound like overkill, but everyone had their job to do. This delivery was not in the normal training of Sgt. Blind and Officer Walters, to say the least, is what being a First Responder is all about." Chief Whitaker said

Paramedic Bassett walked through the door, he was met with Sgt. Blind and the father holding a baby boy who was successfully delivered just moments earlier.

Paramedic Bassett was tasked with caring for Baby Rhett and FF/Paramedic Schulte’s patient would be his mother, Alicia. Both were stabilized and loaded into the Ambulance for transport.

"They were needed to assist and did so admirably regardless of their training. Not only were they able to successfully deliver a healthy baby boy, but Sgt. Blind was able to recognize the fact that the umbilical cord was around the baby’s neck, and he removed it prior to completing the delivery."

"In the Fire Service we award Stork pins to members who are directly involved in a pre-hospital delivery. This marks only the 3rd time this has happened in Glen Carbon since the inception of the Ambulance in 2007. Today we would like to recognize Telecommunicator Kelsey Overholtz, Officer Zach Walters, Sergeant Jeff Blind, FF/Paramedic James Schulte, and Paramedic Phil Bassett for their direct involvement in such a momentous occasion. We would also like to recognize the baby's father for his direct involvement in such a positive outcome." Whitaker said

