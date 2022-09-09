Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday Night

ALTON - Alton and East Alton Fire Departments were kept busy Thursday night after battling two structure fires. The first one came in at around 10:50 p.m. of a fully involved structure fire in the 2600 block of Amelia St.

When firefighters arrived on the scene the vacant home had fire through the roof. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control pretty quickly, but the house was a total loss. Due to no power going to the house the Alton Fire Department requested the Illinois State Fire Marshal. East Alton Fire Department was requested for mutual aid. Alton Fire Department stayed on the scene to make sure all the hotspots were taken care of. East Alton Fire Department returned to service at 12:38 am.

While firefighters were battling the fire on Amelia St. Alton was paged for a structure fire in the 500 block of Ridge Street for an apartment on fire. East Alton Fire Department left the first scene along with one truck from Alton and responded to the Ridge St. fire.

When firefighters arrived on the scene smoke could be seen coming from the apartment. Firefighters quickly got the fire under control. A couch was pulled from the apartment, and it was burned up.

Neighbors said right before the fire the tenants from the fire were arguing and left right before the smoke could be seen.

Alton Fire Chief along with Alton's Deputy Chief and East Alton Fire Chief was on scene at both fires.

No injuries were reported at both fires. Both fires are being labeled as suspicious.