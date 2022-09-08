Granite City Police Department Works Fatal Shooting

GRANITE CITY - On 09/08/22, at around 12:50 P.M., the Granite City Police Department responded to the 2700 block of East 25th Street for a report of at least one gunshot.

When officers arrived on-scene one subject was immediately taken into custody. The officers then located the victim and began rendering aid. Treatment of the victim was later taken over by the Granite City Fire Department’s Paramedics however the victim succumbed to their wounds and did not survive.

The Granite City Police Department is currently investigating this incident. As a result of the ongoing investigation, we cannot release any specific information about this case at this time.

Nameoki Road was shut down for about thirty minutes while police made sure there was no other threat. The apartment is in the Granite City Housing Authority projects. Granite City Police Department escorted one witness down to the police station for questioning.

It is unknown at this time what caused the shooting.

“The Granite City Police Department has one person of interest in custody, and we want our citizens to know that there is no longer a threat to safety in the area regarding this incident.” Granite City Assistant Chief of Police Nick Novacich said

Arch Medical Transportation Helicopters landed in the field to the north of the scene.

Granite City Police was joined at the location by Granite City Fire Department, Madison Police, Venice Police, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and ARCH Medical Transportation, and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

There is no further information that will be released at this time.