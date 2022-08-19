Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing Man

Vernon Law Wood River Police Department

WOOD RIVER – Wood River Police Department along with several other agencies conducted a ground and air search Wednesday for Vernon L. Law who has been missing since July 21st.

Investigators with the Wood River Police Department found a video of Vernon L. Law walking southbound on Illinois Route #3 in Hartford Illinois, towards Interstate 270, on the same date, at approximately 3 p.m.

The search is being conducted from Wood River down Route 3 to the area of the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site. Search and Rescue dogs along with several ATVs and a plane could be seen searching the area around the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site.

Law, was last seen on July 21, 2022, at 2:40 p.m., by a coworker, departing Economy Boat Store, 200 S. Amoco Road, Wood River. Vernon L. Law worked as a deckhand on the riverboat “Kevin Michael.”

Law left property on the boat. His wallet and identification were not left behind. He possibly left with these items in his possession. Vernon is from Chester, Illinois, with associates in Columbia, Illinois, and O’Fallon, Missouri.

Vernon L. Law was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and work boots. A check of his cellphone has been conducted. The last time his phone was active was on July 21st, 2022, at approximately 2:40 p.m., in Wood River.

Law description below:

White/Male

Age: 35

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 190 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Vernon L. Law, please contact the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3114, or your local law enforcement.