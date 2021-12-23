Opinion: Metagamer Review of the Microsoft video game called "Omikron"

"I have many things to tell you and very little time… I come from a universe parallel to yours. My world is desperately in need of your help. Only YOU can save us."

Besides the new covid nickname... this game has unique features from his time. Isn't bad at all. You'll just adapt, and the game will reward you with an amazing history. Come on nomad, let's walk together until we find our paradise.

About the Game

The Nomad Soul (known as Omikron: The Nomad Soul in the United States) is an adventure game developed by Quantic Dream and published by Eidos Interactive for Microsoft Windows and Dreamcast.

Omikron: The Nomad Soul is set in a futuristic city known as Omikron, which is a densely populated metropolis on the world of Phaënon, the second planet of the star Rad'an. At the start of the game, players are asked by an Omikronian police officer named Kay'l 669 to leave their dimension and enter Omikron within his body (thereby breaking the fourth wall). After doing so, players continue with the investigation of serial killings that Kay'l and his partner Den were originally working on, attempting to pick up where Kay'l was apparently stopped from investigating. The city of Omikron exists beneath an enormous crystal dome, which was constructed to protect against the ice age that Phaenon entered into after its sun's extinction. The city is split into different sectors: Anekbah, Qalisar, Jaunpur, Jahangir, and Lahoreh. Because it is forbidden for the inhabitants to leave their respective sectors, each area has developed uniquely, which is reflected by the diverging lifestyles and architecture. Common to all Omikronians, however, is a government that utterly controls aspects of life that we take for granted are intensely personal and private, such as who we marry, where we travel, and whether we have children. The government is run by a supercomputer called Ix.

Quantic Dream's own motion capture studio integrated 220 minutes of dialogue and real-time motion capture into the game, advanced technology for the time of Omikrons release.

Well, putting this game aside, I have to mention that as the real dangers of Omicron coming to the United States, we should not let our guard down and should stick with the social-distancing policy. Wear your masks and get vexed sooner than later for the sake of your loved ones! Stay safe, gamers!

