Riot Forge Introduced New League of Legends Spin-off on Switch, PC, and Netflix

In our previous article, we introduced Netflix's 10 Rumored Mobile Games on Android and IOS. Now that Netflix Gaming is a thing on both platforms, its streaming service is dedicated to growing its library of games way beyond that. The company is announcing new titles that subscribers can look forward to. One of the new games heading our way is a League of Legends spin-off by the developers behind the Bit. Trip series, Choice Provisions. "Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story", the new game on Netflix, seems to continue the studio’s rhythm lineage and looks to merge a Bomberman gameplay style with music and a lot of interesting styles.

According to the official Twitter, Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story will be available on Nintendo Switch and PC on November 16 and coming soon to Netflix. However, we don’t know yet whether or not the Netflix launch will happen before or after the PC and Switch release.

Gamers should note that while Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is launching on other platforms, being a Netflix subscriber gives you the opportunity to play it for free on your mobile devices. Whereas, it will be $10 for players on Switch and PC.

Throughout the game, players must perform a series of jumps and attacks while trying to stay on the beat to avoid obstacles, putting the boom on enemies, and lighting fuses to achieve the most explosive results. The gameplay is similar to other rhythm running titles, like Choice’s own BIT.TRIP Runner and to a lesser, more stripped-down degree, Geometry Dash.

Players will also be running away from Heimerdinger, who dares to end Ziggs’ detonation spree and stop the madness from spreading across Piltover. The grand goal for the Hexplosives Expert is to build the greatest bomb that the land has ever seen.

